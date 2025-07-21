‘Outstanding’ Brock Purdy Told to Use Kyle Shanahan’s Superpowers as 49ers HC to End Up on Hot Seat

The Brock Purdy conversation never ends in San Francisco. Some days he’s the savior; other days he’s just another system quarterback riding Kyle Shanahan’s coattails. Nevertheless, the 49ers clearly picked their side, dropping a massive five-year, $265 million extension on their young quarterback this offseason. That contract made Purdy one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, but it didn’t silence his critics. They still whisper about how he’s just benefiting from elite weapons and Shanahan’s genius play-calling. The doubters question whether he’s truly franchise material or simply lucky to be in the perfect situation. But now, the tide might be shifting.

NFL analysts just marked him as ‘outstanding.’ Greg Cossell knows talent when he sees it. The respected NFL analyst dropped a bombshell on the Ross Tucker Podcast recently, essentially crowning Brock Purdy as elite quarterback material. His reasoning cut straight through the noise surrounding San Francisco’s young signal-caller.

“Brock Purdy is another player that, you know, everybody wants to discuss. Ross, with quarterbacks because of the way they’re brought up now from the time they start playing football. You know, the era sort of, and I’ll explain this as quickly as I can, of the Bradys, the Brees, and Mannings, guys who are pre-snap operators. There might be two guys in the league like that,” Cossell explained. The implication was clear—Purdy belongs in that rarified air. But not everyone shares Cossell’s enthusiasm.

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame placed Purdy at No. 17 in his quarterback rankings for 2025. More damning was the tier label: “What Are You?” That subtle jab reflects the lingering skepticism around Purdy’s legitimacy as a franchise quarterback. The 49ers’ brutal 6-11 finish last season certainly didn’t help Purdy’s case. Injuries decimated their roster, with key offensive weapons missing significant chunks of time. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from ACL and MCL injuries. Deebo Samuel now suits up for Washington. Christian McCaffrey battled Achilles and PCL issues that sidelined him most of 2024.

Camp drama adds another layer of complexity. Jauan Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade. George Kittle signed an extension but enters his ninth NFL season. The offensive landscape looks drastically different from Purdy’s breakout campaigns. This is where Cossell’s message to Kyle Shanahan becomes crucial. The analyst believes the 49ers’ coach should lean into Purdy, and the QB into his coach’s greatest superpowers. “So, you know, you’re dealing with a guy that is outstanding post-snap, and Kyle Shanahan is really good. Sort of his superpower is his understanding of defense, and that’s why his play-calling can be so,” Cossell stated.

That defensive understanding represents Purdy’s secret weapon. His post-snap processing ability separates him from system quarterback accusations. When defenses show their hand after the snap, Purdy reads and reacts better than most. The connection between Purdy and Samuel was undeniable during their time together. Samuel’s departure removes one of Purdy’s most reliable targets, forcing the quarterback to prove his worth with a revamped receiving corps. With all these moving pieces and mounting pressure, is Kyle Shanahan feeling the heat?

Kyle Shanahan’s make-or-break season arrives in San Francisco

The math doesn’t lie for Kyle Shanahan right now. Nine seasons in San Francisco have produced a perfectly split resume—four NFC Championship appearances balanced against four double-digit loss campaigns. Year nine becomes the tiebreaker that could define his entire tenure with the 49ers. A playoff berth this season tips the scales toward success, potentially earning Shanahan another contract extension. But another losing record officially makes him responsible for more failures than triumphs in San Francisco. That’s dangerous territory for any head coach entering their tenth year.

Additionally, the Bill Walsh comparison looms large over this entire situation. Walsh coached the 49ers for exactly ten seasons before burning out and stepping away. The difference? Walsh captured three Super Bowl titles to justify his decade-long run. Shanahan hasn’t won any championships despite two golden opportunities slipping through his fingers. Time isn’t Shanahan’s friend either. The core that carried San Francisco to those NFC Championship games is aging rapidly. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and other key veterans are entering the twilight of their primes. If Shanahan can’t prove he can build around a younger foundation, ownership might start questioning his long-term viability.

The succession plan already exists within the building. Robert Saleh returned as defensive coordinator after his failed stint with the Jets. If the 49ers decide to move on from Shanahan, promoting Saleh would allow them to retain most of the current coaching infrastructure while changing leadership philosophy. Shanahan faces his most critical season yet. Walsh earned his ten-year tenure through championships. Shanahan must prove he deserves the same longevity without the hardware to back it up.