PETA Slams George Kittle for Publicly Flexing About Killing a Spider

The San Francisco 49ers‘ tight end George Kittle recently told a lighthearted story about killing a spider that had startled his wife in the middle of the night, treating it as nothing more than a funny moment. But what he meant as a harmless anecdote has since taken on a life of its own online. Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has now publicly criticized him, turning a simple story into an unexpected talking point.

“Spiders are tiny compared to the average human, let alone an NFL player, and have a lot more to fear from us than we do from them, so there’s no need for unnecessary roughness,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement to The California Post.

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With that, Lange also encouraged Kittle to take a different approach in the future.

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“PETA is urging George Kittle to drop the unsportsmanlike conduct and adopt a live and let live approach when it comes to uninvited arachnid guests,” she added.

This reaction came after Kittle shared a late-night story on X involving his wife, Claire Kittle, who woke him up around 4 a.m. after spotting a spider in their bathroom. Turning the situation into a dramatic retelling, Kittle joked that he immediately jumped into action with a rehab slant board in hand.

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“At 4 am this morning, as I lay in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife, who had discovered a spider the size of a half dollar in the bathroom,” Kittle posted on X on Wednesday. “Without hesitation I rose to combat the intruder.”

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Kittle jokingly stated that the spider “stood no chance” and that it took him just “one try” to overpower the insect before going back to bed. He later joked that he was rewarded with “hugs and kisses” for his bravery.

Claire, too, commented on this situation on social media. At first, she called the incident disgusting. She then playfully praised her husband as her “knight in shining armor” in a humorous way.

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While many fans viewed the story as harmless fun, PETA used the moment to remind people that spiders play an important role in ecosystems and that most are harmless to humans. The organization recommended humane alternatives, including peppermint oil deterrents, and even offered to send Kittle a “humane bug catcher” for future situations.

Beyond this social media chatter, Kittle’s rehab story has been moving forward steadily.

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George Kittle’s injury rehab taking positive turn

The timing of the viral spider story only added to the attention around it, especially since George Kittle is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11. For some, the lighthearted moment was even taken as a small sign that his recovery is going in the right direction.

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Kittle dealt with injuries throughout last season after missing six regular-season games with a Week 1 hamstring issue. Even after the injuries throughout the season, he still finished with 628 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 games.

His Achilles injury happened during the second quarter of the 49ers’ Wild Card win when he was tackled by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. He underwent surgery three days later on Jan. 14. Shortly after undergoing surgery in January, Kittle said his recovery timeline could have him back “well before November,” according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Even though the injury was a serious one, the developments regarding his comeback have continued to be positive. Kittle himself confirmed that rehabilitation is going well, while John Lynch mentioned that there is a very real possibility that the star tight end could return early in the upcoming season.

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“He’s going to be ready at some point, if not for the first game,” John Lynch said in April 2026, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Even while sidelined, George Kittle turned a 4 a.m. spider encounter into a funny offseason moment, though it also drew criticism from PETA for the way he handled the situation.