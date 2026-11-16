The San Francisco 49ers celebrated a thrilling 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. But the excitement of the Sunday showdown took an ugly turn outside AT&T Stadium as fans of both teams escalated to physical altercations.

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FOX News reported, “Police had to get involved to break things up, and likely book some people into the local jail as video from Dallas Texas TV social media accounts showcased the brutal altercation.”

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According to footage and reports shared by FOX News, many confrontations broke out at Texas Live, which is an entertainment complex near AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 15. Videos of fans went viral as they punched each other while police officers tried to get the situation under control.

A 49ers fan was seen throwing punches at a Cowboys fan, who struck back equally. Other fans tried to separate the two. The camera then turns to another group, where a Cowboys fan seems to be holding back a 49ers fan who had been in the fight. Just as police officers escorted one fan away, another scuffle broke out.

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The video captured two women, one wearing a Niners jacket and the other a Cowboys jacket, who got in each other’s faces and started shoving each other. The scenes led to fresh concerns about fan behavior, especially after another violent incident involving a 49ers fan the previous week.

This was the second consecutive week that Niners fans were involved in postgame fighting. Just seven days ago, Niners fans were caught in physical confrontations after San Francisco’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Santa Clara.

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“Incidents of violence at large-scale events in Santa Clara will not be tolerated,” Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eric Lagergren told the outlet, according to FOX News. “The Department strictly enforces the law and holds individuals accountable for criminal conduct. We will seek to arrest the individuals responsible for the fan-on-fan violence at the event.”

On November 8, the confrontation outside Levi’s Stadium was the same, where fans threw punches, and two men were knocked unconscious in the parking lot. Santa Clara police confirmed 11 arrests and 45 ejections after that incident.

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Groups of fans of both teams attacked each other, and they started rushing after hearing the police sirens approaching. The previous week’s scenario had already raised concerns about crowd control and fan safety at NFL games.

The exact reason behind the fight is still unclear, but videos showed physical exchanges. The reports have not confirmed the number of arrests made in the Dallas incident.

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But the 49ers’ win was overshadowed by the disturbing scenes outside the stadium. As videos of the latest brawl continue circulating, questions about fan safety are once again becoming part of the conversation.