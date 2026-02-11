Prayers Pour In for Keion White as 49ers DE Announces Surgery Update After Being Shot in Ankle

Essentials Inside The Story 49ers defender recovers in a hospital

NFL player vows strong offseason comeback

Recent NFL shooting examples offer optimism for return timeline

A violent end to Super Bowl night in San Francisco has left 49ers defensive end recovering from a gunshot wound to the ankle, an incident he has now publicly addressed. Keion White, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end, was shot in the ankle. The NFL player recently provided an update after the incident on his social media.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their prayers and concerns on my behalf,” wrote White on his latest Instagram story update. “I’ve undergone successful surgery. For those who know me, y’all know this won’t stope me from spreading peace and joy to the world. Full steam ahead. I’m in full spirits and ready to make the most of this off-season.”

Following the incident, White underwent a successful surgery in a local hospital. He recently uploaded an Instagram story to share the news and provide an update regarding the current situation.

The incident reportedly happened in the early morning of February 9, 2026, at a lounge in San Francisco. He was embroiled in an alleged conflict with rapper Lil Baby and his entourage after the latter was denied entry to the party. The witnesses noted there were two gunshots after their heated confrontation.

More than forty-eight hours later, no arrests have been made yet. The local police also revealed that White has not been very cooperative in finding out the potential shooter. However, the gunshot was not life-threatening, and it’s not expected to be career-threatening.

Meanwhile, the 49ers‘ defensive end isn’t the only NFL player to be shot and face a non-threatening career injury. Another 49ers player, Ricky Pearsall, was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in 2024 when he was in his rookie season.

Surprisingly, Pearsall made a miraculous recovery, making his debut less than two months after the shooting. The New York Jets cornerback, Kris Boyd, also suffered a gunshot injury in the abdomen in November 2025. Although initially he was in a critical state, he made a steady recovery later.

Given these examples, White will be hoping to return to the gridiron at the end of the offseason, which he seemed optimistic about on his social media update. With his recovery underway, the fans lent him their wholehearted support.

NFL fans show support for Keion White after the surgery update

Amid White’s recovery from the injury, the football fans poured their heartfelt messages and prayers on his latest Instagram story.

Upon seeing the news, a shocked fan noted the seriousness of the incident, hoping for the best.

“get better soon omg,” the comment read.

Various fans were concerned about his condition and simply wanted the star to get back to his best health soon.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another comment stated.

Applauding the defensive end’s fighting spirit through the post, one user spoke to the toughness shown by the player.

“Thats the spirit,” this comment read.

On the other hand, one Instagram user pointed out the importance of recovery and rehab.

“Heal up! Rehab is the 80% of a battle soldier!” was the fan’s message.

A bullet wound to the ankle is certainly not something to take lightly. But the early reports suggest it’s not likely to jeopardize his professional future, and he may take a few months before getting back on track.

The DE was traded from the New England Patriots to the 49ers in 2025. Although not a regular starter, he is a key rotational player, recording 7 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. Soon to enter his fourth NFL season, 49ers fans will be hoping the player is back to his best by Week 1.