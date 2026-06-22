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“Raise Hail”: Brandon Aiyuk Hypes Up Commanders Amid Feud With 49ers

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Ishani Jayara

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Jun 21, 2026 | 11:49 PM EDT

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“Raise Hail”: Brandon Aiyuk Hypes Up Commanders Amid Feud With 49ers

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Ishani Jayara

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Jun 21, 2026 | 11:49 PM EDT

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Brandon Aiyuk has spent the past few weeks dropping not-so-subtle hints about where he wants to go next. He wants to leave the San Francisco 49ers as soon as possible and suit up for the burgundy and gold. Yet again, the WR expressed his desire to play for the Washington Commanders, this time sending the team a lot of cheer.

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“Man, what’s up, everybody? I had a great Father’s Day. And before I lay down and go to bed tonight, I just want to say, Go Commanders! Go Commanders, man! Go, Commanders! Raise hail, man! Take command! Aiyuk posted on his Instagram story, clad in a burgundy Adidas tee.

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The Washington Commanders have long been tabbed as his landing spot, and it’s clear why that’s the case. He was teammates with quarterback Jayden Daniels at Arizona State. Washington’s General Manager, Adam Peters, was the assistant GM for the 49ers until January 2024. And, only five accounts feature on the WR’s list of accounts he follows on Instagram: his wife, Adidas, his own personal brand, the Commanders, and Daniels himself.

In another world, the Commanders might have been the first to line up for Aiyuk for a potential trade. But after all the stunts he pulled over the last two years, it is also evident that the WR will be a flight risk for any team that signs him.

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Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million deal in 2024, after a long series of negotiations. But the 49ers never got their worth for the money, as the WR injured his knee in the same year and was out for the season. Then, Aiyuk started skipping rehab sessions, and the lack of meeting other contract obligations forced the 49ers to void the guaranteed money in his 2026 salary. Aiyuk took off from the building altogether, and has iced out the team completely.

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Head coach Kyle Shanahan even said that Aiyuk has taken his last snap as a 49er.

And then this year, Aiyuk turned up the heat a little more and ended up shooting himself in the foot with the now-deleted rants on Instagram. In one of them, he said that San Francisco was “scared” and urged the team to “stop running from the belt. In the other one, Aiyuk called the 49ers “dumb,” since he has already made $48.15 million from the contract. Will the Commanders still pay attention?

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Jayden Daniels was asked this May about the idea of his team making a go for Aiyuk. He was non-committal.

“I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.”

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Right now, neither the Commanders nor the 49ers are ready to make the first move. Washington will not risk spending a significant amount for someone like Aiyuk, who hasn’t played a game since 2024. San Francisco, however, will want to make some money off the WR they’re trying to dust off their hands. But it is expected that the team might eventually just release him.

We’ll have to wait and see if the disgruntled WR finally gets to go where he wanted to for all this time.

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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