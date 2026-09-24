49ers Reportedly Received Woman’s Complaint About Daejon Love’s Scam Months Before His Arrest

For years, Daejon Love allegedly managed to hide behind a convincing NFL identity, using the San Francisco 49ers’ name to win the trust of the women he targeted. But according to a new report, a warning about that impersonator had already reached the franchise long before his arrest. Now, questions are being raised about what really happened after that warning came to the team.

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“Gwen Herndon said she sent a ‘complaint/concern’ form submission to the Niners on Dec. 20, 2025. According to her message, which was reviewed by ESPN, Herndon wrote that ‘there is a federal investigation surrounding a man pretending to be a 49ers player,’ naming Love, and saying he stole money from women and that ‘he is severely damaging the reputation of your team,'” as per ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler.

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“‘I wanted you to be aware of the situation and hopefully proactive in denouncing his involvement on your team,'” she wrote.

Herndon wanted the club to be aware and speak out publicly against Love using the 49ers’ name. She hoped that a warning from the franchise could prevent other women from falling victim to the same fraud.

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The general Levi’s Stadium guest services representative replied to the woman on December 27, stating that the team takes reports of people misrepresenting themselves as members of the franchise very seriously.

“We take reports of individuals misrepresenting themselves as members of the San Francisco 49ers very seriously. For safety and legal reasons, the team cannot comment on ongoing investigations or specific individuals. However, we appreciate you bringing this to our attention and encouraging proactive measures to protect the integrity of the organization,” the email said, per ESPN.

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“If you have information that could assist law enforcement or legal authorities, we encourage you to contact the appropriate agencies directly. Our internal team will also monitor any instances of impersonation and take action as appropriate to protect fans and the team’s reputation. Thank you again for your vigilance and concern for the Niners community.”

Herndon did not have any contact with the organization after that message. But a 49ers team source told ESPN that the organization had not received any reports about Love before the FBI contacted the team in August. The 49ers later declined to confirm the mail or comment, citing the ongoing federal investigation.

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Meanwhile, the fraud continued until Love and his partner Taylor Chan were arrested on August 24. Federal authorities charged them with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, alleging that 26 women were defrauded of approximately $1.3 million.

Love met women through dating apps while falsely introducing himself as a 49ers player and wealthy investor. Taylor Chan, 18, posed as Love’s financial adviser. Love, 35, used AI-created fake identities, fake investment accounts, and staged video calls that involved Chan, according to the FBI. They targeted women across California, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. Love would present himself as a former NFL player or claim he was on IR or sidelined with an injury.

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The Guardian reported that more than 35 women had come forward, bringing the number of alleged victims to more than 60.

“Victims were encouraged to take out personal loans and make life-altering financial decisions based on the belief they were building a future with someone they cared about. Once the money was taken, the victims were cut off, left without answers, without funds, and often without closure. Many lost not only their savings, but their sense of security and confidence,” Portland FBI special agent Douglas Olson said, as per The Guardian.

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According to ESPN, the Portland FBI confirmed that its investigation already began on September 30, 2024. The investigators interviewed representatives from both the NFL and the 49ers, who confirmed that Love had never been employed by any of the organizations.

FBI special agent Olson described how the 49ers had been cooperative once the investigation reached the franchise. However, for Herndon, the December warning was an important part.

“I trusted the Niners and believed them in saying there wasn’t much that they could do,” she said. “It was enough for me to know that they knew. In their own right, I also think that they are a victim.

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“It’s unfortunate that it was possible that it [the email] wasn’t escalated and seen the way I hoped it was.”