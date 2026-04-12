Richard Sherman Says 20 NFL Teams Would Fire Their Head Coach Instantly if 49ers Ever Move on From Kyle Shanahan

Despite not winning the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last decade, thanks to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Since taking over the head coaching role in 2017, the former offensive coordinator has forged San Francisco into a juggernaut, which continues to stay in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy every season. Highlighting this dominance over nine years, NFL icon Richard Sherman made a startling comment when asked if Shanahan could be fired as the head coach after missing the playoffs again.

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“I don’t know who asked this question, but we gotta check what’s in their cup,” Sherman said on his podcast. “Absolutely not. He wouldn’t be close. He would be on an iceberg, and if he was somehow on the hot seat, then there would be 20 seats in the NFL getting hotter as his got hotter because if he ever got fired, so would they. Because there are at least 20 teams in the NFL that would fire their coach that day to have a chance to interview Kyle Shanahan to be their head coach.”

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The three-time first-team All-Pro corner is accurate in his claim, as Shanahan, alongside a dominant 82-67 record overall, has led San Francisco to four NFC Championships and two Super Bowls. Sherman also highlighted how Kyle Shanahan turned an injury-riddled roster into a playoff contender in the toughest division in the league. The Niners were without Nick Bosa (torn ACL, Week 3), George Kittle (torn Achilles), Brandon Aiyuk (missed season), and Mykel Williams (torn ACL) while QB1 Brock Purdy missed eight games and star linebacker Fred Warner was out for 12 games.

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“The master class that he just put on this year, losing Bosa, losing Fred Warner, losing Brock Purdy, losing Kittle for a while, you lost Pearsall for a while, and I know I’m missing something. You lost Mykhel Williams. You lost a lot of your top players for a good portion of the season, and they still won 12 games. So I think missing the playoffs would just be negated by what he just did this past year.

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Despite these issues, San Francisco finished with a 12-5 record in the NFC West and then defeated the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Wild Card round. Hence, firing Shanahan, despite a missed playoff berth this season, would further set back the franchise by years, something team owner and CEO Jed York also agreed to.

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49ers owner backs Kyle Shanahan despite no Super Bowl success

Like Richard Sherman, San Francisco team owner and CEO Jed York also reiterated the franchise’s trust in Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch. This duo has ensured the Niners continue to compete at the highest level year in and year out, and York expressed how he wants both of them to be part of the Niners for a long time.

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“I want Kyle to be here for a long time. He’s been here for a long time, and I want him to be here even longer,” York said at the NFL’s annual meeting. “I want JL [Lynch] to be here for a long time. I have a great relationship with both those guys,” York said. “I hope they’re here, they’re with me and the 49ers and our family for a very long time.”

With these statements of support from Richard Sherman and Jed York, it’s clear that the Niners aren’t parting ways with Kyle Shanahan any time soon. But now the passionate 49ers fans will hope that the star head coach will end his Super Bowl streak in 2026 and bring home the Lombardi Trophy to San Francisco.