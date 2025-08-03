Ricky Pearsall Falls Short at 49ers Training Camp as Kyle Shanahan Reportedly Finds Brock Purdy’s WR1

The 49ers camp has been anything but typical. With Brandon Aiyuk continuing to rehab his ACL and MCL surgeries and receiver room uncertainty, this camp is more crucial for all the players battling for reps. But in the midst of all the battles for positions and comeback tales, there is one storyline that no one anticipated. It’s where things get interesting. While Ricky Pearsall had his best practice as an NFL player, converting 5 of 5 and 4 receptions from Brock Purdy, the larger story may be unfolding right in his corner.

For ESPN, Demarcus Robinson has been getting along with Brock Purdy all camp, including a deep pass that everyone has been buzzing about. 49ers Webzone stated that Purdy “heaved a deep ball to Robinson, who beat the coverage of cornerback Darrell Luter and hauled in the pass 45 yards down the field.” The chemistry is genuine, and it’s manifesting into the type of plays the 49ers lacked last year.

What’s more notable is that Demarcus Robinson is not only making plays. He’s doing it with the type of veteran leadership that this receiver room has lacked. SI put it best: “Demarcus has been awesome. Just having that veteran receiver in that receiving core and receiving room and showing those guys, sort of just what it’s like to be a vet receiver.” The confidence of the quarterback in Robinson is clear, and with each rep, that trust is growing.

In the meantime, Ricky Pearsall’s Saturday was gigantic for him on a personal level. Having sat out all OTAs with a hamstring issue, SF Standard showed how the second-year receiver “caught 5 passes on 5 targets” and “claimed a post from Brock Purdy and outran cornerback Tre Brown, waving his hand high in celebration.” It was the type of game that refreshed everyone about why the 49ers took him in the first round, but also how much he has to catch up on.

Reality check? Ricky Pearsall’s breakout game came against sub-corners with Demondore Lenoir and Renardo Green out. As 49ers Webzone suggested, “it’s hard to know how much of that is due to the 49ers’ top corners being out.” Nevertheless, the timing and rapport with Brock Purdy were apparent and a reflection on improvement for a player who’s endured much just to set foot on the field.

Who is Kyle Shanahan’s mystery replacement?

This is where Kyle Shanahan‘s chess-master strategy for building rosters becomes interesting. The head coach is not simply juggling talent. He’s navigating an injury minefield, threats of suspensions, and player development curves that would keep most coordinators up at night. Demarcus Robinson as Brock Purdy’s reported WR1 makes complete sense when you get into the details. SF Standard said he “played a solid chunk of 2024 at the ‘X’ spot for the Rams, a huge selling point for a 49ers team looking to find a temporary fill in for Aiyuk at a position that demands real run-blocking prowess.” That experience matters especially when you’re trying to maintain offensive continuity with limited options.

But here is the kicker that puts some complexity into all of this: Demarcus Robinson may not play in the season opener. 49ers Webzone indicated he “entered a no contest plea to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol” and could be suspended for three games. The NFL still mulls it, but if that hammer comes down, Shanahan’s nicely built depth chart gets mixed up again.

And that’s why Ricky Pearsall’s transformation is so crucial. CBS Sports got his take on things: “I rolled out of bed basically and began running routes, because you can’t actually rehab a gunshot wound. From Week 7 on, those practices were my training camp.”

What’s particularly revealing is how Shanahan is handling this receiver carousel. He wants Demarcus Robinson’s veteran experience and big play potential at this moment, but he’s equally obviously committed to developing Ricky Pearsall for the future. The chemistry between Brock Purdy and Demarcus Robinson isn’t simply about training camp clips. It’s about something more profound about what this 49ers offense requires to operate at an elite level.