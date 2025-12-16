Ricky Pearsall Injury Update: NFL Doctor Provides Worrying Report for Kyle Shanahan and 49ers

Essentials Inside The Story HC Kyle Shanahan concerned about Pearsall's availability for Week 16 matchup against the Colts

Pearsall’s ankle injury is a low-grade sprain, but he re-injured his PCL too

San Francisco is one of the teams in the league with most injuries this year

The San Francisco 49ers may have strong divisional rivals with ‌better winning records. Yet, they are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of a postseason spot. They had plenty to feel confident about after securing a 37-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. But the very game brought a setback to their wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall, who exited before the final whistle. To make matters worse, an NFL doctor has shared a concerning update that raises concerns about his availability.

“Ricky Pearsall might be done for the rest of the regular season,” NFL injury expert Jesse Morse wrote on X.

Morse delivered his verdict on Pearsall while responding to a post from 49ers insider David Lombardi. It stated that the receiver aggravated his PCL injury during the game while also dealing with an ankle sprain. According to Lombardi, the situation left 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan clueless about whether Pearsall will show up for practice this week. Morse’s update feels more disappointing considering his explosive performance against the Titans.

He caught six passes for 96 yards, matching the form he had in the first three weeks of this season. But what appeared to be his best outing after the knee injury ended even before the game finished. The health issues kicked in from the get-go when Pearsall hurt his ankle on the first offensive play. The 25-year-old played with an injured ankle while pushing through the pain. But late in the fourth quarter, he aggravated his knee injury and had no choice but to walk off the field.

The setback had already made him sit out six games earlier in the campaign. Reports suggest that Pearsall’s ankle injury is a low-grade sprain, but the PCL setback is more troubling. Meanwhile, Shanahan admitted on Monday that the team is concerned about the situation. He even raised doubts about his availability for the Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, the 49ers wait anxiously to see if Pearsall can recover in time or the injury will cut his season short. Meanwhile, the big update comes after the team made a major move to strengthen its offense.

With Ricky Pearsall out, the 49ers may turn to Jacob Cowing

With questions surrounding Pearsall’s availability, head coach Kyle Shanahan is considering opening wide receiver Jacob Cowing’s practice window. The team plans to try him for the Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears, according to Niners Wire. The move could add depth and speed to the unit at a crucial time when each game matters.

As for Cowing, he has spent the entire season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp. The team handed his role as kick returner to Skyy Moore, whom they traded from the Kansas City Chiefs before the season began. Still, Moore’s presence hasn’t fulfilled the need for a true field-stretcher in the offense. With Pearsall out and the 49ers leaning on veteran receivers, there is a clear opening for someone who can run past defenders.

Cowing had limited action last year and caught just four passes for 80 yards. His numbers may not be a lot, but his speed on the field was impressive. If the 49ers open Cowing’s practice window, it will allow the coaching staff to evaluate his health and readiness. If he looks healthy, they can activate and use him in a limited role. Otherwise, they can shut him down once the 21-day window closes. Either way, Cowing’s potential return gives the 49ers a valuable option as they chase a postseason run.