Ricky Pearsall Slowly Fades Away at Practice as Kyle Shanahan Makes Big Change to Battered WR Room

It was just a few days ago, on the 49ers’ Day 11 of training camp, Ricky Pearsall was impressive as always. He recorded five catches. Quarterback Brock Purdy’s confidence in him was quite clear. The QB’s first four throws went straight to Pearsall. That tells us a lot about the team’s faith in the wide receiver. But, well, this didn’t appear to be the case on the team’s latest day 17 of the training camp.

After the practice, Grant Cohn took to X to express excitement for the team’s first one-on-one drills in a long time. Following this, he went on to point out the issues that he noticed about 49ers#1’s game. And the first that he mentioned was Pearsall’s struggles against Deommodore Lenoir. The CB broke up passes during red zone and one-on-one drills. Pearsall lost both of his reps in 1-on-1s. While he didn’t call Lenoir an elite cornerback, Cohn cited the issue that only Brandon Aiyuk seems able to handle.

And the worst part is Aiyuk isn’t getting back until Week 5. “Ricky Pearsall runs a curl route. Deommodore Lenoir breaks up the pass all over it. Second round, Ricky Pearsall looks like he’s going to run some type of a curl route again, but this time he slips and falls. 0-2. I noticed that against really good cornerbacks who get their hands on him, Ricky Pearsall tends to fall down, which isn’t the greatest thing,” he said. He added that the player dropped a 50-50 ball in 11-on-11s.

He explained that while Pearsall is talented and should put up numbers in Kyle Shanahan’s system, he tends to fall when pressed by cornerbacks and looks “fragile“. Pearsall even closely dodged the injury bullet. He caught a pass over Renardo Green and came down awkwardly. He stood up, holding his wrist in pain. At this point, the 49ers cannot afford injuries.

In the past few weeks of preseason, the team saw several players get injured, while some injuries were minor and players were able to return. However, a few more went down with injuries. As Green returned after his injury, Mac Jones sustained an injury. The scare for Ricky Pearsall didn’t last long, though. He has been brilliant in almost all the training camp days. But the struggles will perhaps only help him get better as the 49ers gear up to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the preseason final game. Speaking of injuries, it is the 49ers’ wide receivers that has the coach’s attention for the time.

The 49ers Acquired Skyy Moore From the Chiefs

The 49ers’ Wide receivers room can use all the help right now, with several players down with injuries. As per reports, Aiyuk, Demarcus Robinson, and Jordan Watkins, who are dealing with injuries, won’t be available for Week 1. While Aiyuk is suffering from his knee injury, Watkins is down for his high ankle sprain.

They are the top players on the roster. Jauan Jennings and Jacob Cowing have dealt with injuries before. Not to mention the recent scare with Pearsall narrowly escaping injury. Now, as per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan, the team secured Skyy Moore in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal includes a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

For Moore, the trade represents a fresh start. During his first two years with the team, he caught just 43 passes for 494 yards and a single touchdown across his first two seasons. His core muscle injury limited him to six games in 2024.

He will line up alongside Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Purdy, and Pearsall. It’s a win-win for both parties. The 49ers are getting a wide receiver who can help immediately. And for Moore, it is his chance to revive his career. This might not solve all the problems for Shanahan and the 49ers, but it might have come as a relief for the squad.