49ers’ Robert Saleh Speaks His Mind on Taking Head Coaching Job Amid Links to NFC Rivals

Robert Saleh‘s future with the San Francisco 49ers has become one of the offseason’s most closely watched storylines. The 49ers defensive coordinator, who interviewed for three separate head coaching jobs this winter, remains undecided about pursuing another shot at the top job, and he’s not hiding it. Saleh spent the 2025 offseason exploring his options after the New York Jets fired him five games into the 2024 season.

When asked directly about his head coaching ambitions, Saleh’s response was notably calculated. “Everyone wants to be at the top of their profession, and they want to succeed at that just to see how far they can go and what they can achieve,” he told ESPN. “Is my desire to get to the top of the profession and hoist the Lombardi one day? Absolutely. Am I in a hurry? No, I love it here.”

His time with the New York Jets taught him a hard lesson. The Jets had four different head coaches in five years, which created instability and stopped progress. Because of that experience, Saleh now has a clear rule: any team that hires him must promise him five to six years as head coach. This rule cuts out teams that aren’t serious or are making sudden changes.

The Las Vegas Raiders made Saleh an offer this offseason. They wanted him to be their defensive coordinator and promised he would eventually become head coach under Pete Carroll. Saleh said no. He rejected the deal even though the money was good. The Raiders went 2-11 this season, which showed why Saleh was smart to walk away.

The Impact Of Robert Saleh

After Saleh left the Jets, the defense fell apart. With Saleh as head coach, New York’s defense graded as one of the best in the NFL, ranking first in points per drive and EPA per play over his final 17 games in charge.

In the team’s next 17 games without him, that same defense dropped to last in the league by those same metrics. This huge swing strongly suggests Saleh’s scheme and coaching, not just the players, drove the Jets’ defensive success

The 49ers tell a similar story now. Even though San Francisco lost its best linebacker, Fred Warner, and its top pass rusher, Nick Bosa, to season-ending injuries, the defense still ranks among the top units in the league, giving up around 20 points per game.

That is one of the best marks in football this year and shows that Saleh can build a strong, disciplined defense even without his star players. Teams looking to hire him understand what happened in New York was not luck but the result of his system, teaching, and game planning

The 49ers play vs the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. A win locks in their playoff spot and keeps Saleh’s strong defense on track for a deep run.

