“Roger Goodell is the Devil”: Nick Bosa’s Mom Calls NFL Chief the ‘Most Horrible Human Ever’ as 49ers Forced to Travel 38K Miles

Essentials Inside The Story Nick Bosa’s family publicly targets Roger Goodell over unprecedented travel load

NFL assigns 49ers two international games, triggering record-breaking mileage

Competitive balance concerns grow as schedule strain overshadows 2026 outlook

Nine road trips in one calendar year with two international games is the 49ers’ 2026 reality, and Nick Bosa’s family is letting the world know who’s responsible. When the NFL confirmed the two international games (a franchise first), Cheryl Bosa, never one to mince words, took to social media to voice her outrage, using some of the strongest possible language to condemn the commissioner’s decision.

“Roger Goodell is the Devil! Most Horrible Human Ever,” Cheryl wrote on an Instagram story, sharing a reel that dissected San Fran’s historic travel burden.

That two-sentence caption cut through every measured sports take, and Cheryl wasn’t alone in her outrage. The reel she shared had a hot take against Goodell, too.

“Roger Goodell is the most evil person in the world for what this man is doing to the San Francisco 49ers in 2026,” Evan Hand stated on his Instagram reel.

San Fran is expected to open the 2026 season at Melbourne Cricket Ground against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia. Then, in December, they return as the home team at Mexico City’s Estadio Banorte, likely during Week 13 or 14.

The Australia leg alone racks up 15,738 round-trip miles. Factor in Mexico’s 3,854 miles, plus cross-country trips to Atlanta and New York, and the total surpasses 38,000 miles, a new NFL record.

The 2025 Los Angeles Chargers previously held the mark at roughly 37,000 miles. For a wild comparison, the University of Hawaii, long notorious in college football for living on a plane, traveled 29,618 miles in 2025. The Niners will top that by almost 10,000 miles in a single NFL season.

The mileage is staggering by itself, but the competitive disadvantage for Nick Bosa’s team is the storyline that’s seemingly flying under the radar. Roger Goodell’s international push comes as no surprise, but can the Niners keep up their momentum in the face of constant travel?

The real competitive toll for Nick Bosa & Co.

San Francisco is already battling infrastructure issues at Levi’s Stadium, including an ongoing electrical substation situation. Piling a record-breaking global itinerary on top of that feels less like scheduling and more like sabotage. But CBS Sports’ John Breech sees the possibility of a small silver lining.

“On top of playing two international games, the 49ers also have two cross-country trips with games at Atlanta and at New York against the Giants,” Breech writes. “If the NFL combined those two games into one road trip, that would shave almost 4,000 miles off San Francisco’s travel schedule, and in that case, they wouldn’t break the all-time travel record.”

However, if the final schedule doesn’t favor them, that’s four grueling road segments packed into one campaign. Without that 4,000-mile relief, 2026 feels like a cumulative grind with no obvious relief valve.

What makes this stranger is the market response. Prediction platforms have actually bumped San Fran’s Super Bowl odds upwards since the schedule broke, a baffling signal given the circumstances.

Adding to their ongoing issues at Levi’s Stadium, even home isn’t a guaranteed sanctuary anymore, which has left the Niners unhappy.

“That’s not fair,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said about the schedule. “The NFL, I feel, is doing us a disservice. Because if we’re going to talk about health and safety, to do two international games like that is almost like playing three games in 13 days.”

Jet lag and climate change will only add to the Niners’ problems in 2026. With 31 franchises out to beat you, the 2026 schedule will ask more of a single NFL franchise than any schedule in league history. 38,000 miles doesn’t negotiate with talent or pedigree, and Cheryl Bosa is counting every single one of them.