49ers Rookie Forced to Shell Out 5-Figure Sum After Divisional Round Loss to Seahawks

Essentials Inside The Story A 49ers rookie makes headlines for an expensive off-field moment, shelling out a shocking five-figure sum despite not playing since November.

The incident surfaces after San Francisco’s playoff exit, with a teammate revealing the sum

49ers the rookie continues rehab from a season-ending knee injury

A certain rookie defensive end has grabbed headlines for a costly behind-the-scenes moment. The San Francisco 49ers player, who hasn’t stepped on the field since November, found himself paying a five-figure sum despite no on-field problems. This was not any NFL punishment, but rather seemed to be a tradition that rookie players often endure. On Monday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu shared a clip on his Instagram story that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“28 racks?” he laughed and shouted. “Oh, rookie shit, man! 28 racks? Oh my God! Whoa!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video surfaced after the franchise’s loss to the Seahawks, leading to the end of their playoff run. It was from a restaurant and zoomed in on a bill totaling $28,934 In the background, several 49ers players could be seen sitting at the table. Turns out, Mykel Williams paid for everyone’s meals after sam Okuayinonu confirmed it in the clip shared by Coach Yac on X.

The huge amount took everyone by surprise, with Okuayinonu doubling down on his shock in the caption.

“Omg rookie dinner,” he wrote on his story, adding shocked and crying emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Williams himself shared the “rookie dinner” story and expressed playful frustration by using the facepalm emoji. While it’s unclear whether this bill was the result of a locker-room tradition or a lost bet, the whopping amount caught both players and fans off guard. The moment comes after a promising health update from the rookie, who suffered a torn ACL and lateral meniscus in his right knee earlier this season.

“49ers rookie DL Mykel Williams says rehab from his torn ACL is going well,” reporter Nick Wagoner wrote on X. “He said he ‘should be’ ready to go right around training camp if not just before it opens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The injury came during San Francisco’s Week 9 clash with the New York Giants. The first-round pick saw his knee give out while rushing the quarterback. The health scare cut short Williams’ season, which saw only nine appearances. Before the injury, he had posted 11 solo tackles and one sack. Earlier, the 21-year-old expressed regret about sitting out games.

“Probably the biggest injury I ever had, and then just the timetable that it takes, then missing all the important games that I’m missing,” he said. “… It would’ve been nice to be a part of that.”

Fortunately, Mykel Williams is expected to bounce back from the injury when the 2026 season kicks off on September 10, 2026. As for the Niners, they are coming off an ugly divisional loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

49ers QB reacts to a brutal divisional loss to Seattle

The crucial NFC contest between Seattle and San Francisco started on a poor note for Kyle Shanahan’s team. The Seahawks’ onslaught began on the very first play with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed taking the opening kickoff and racing 95 yards for a touchdown. They maintained their dominance by adding a field goal and another score in the same quarter.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 during pregame of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 16, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 21-19. Jon Endow/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos385947

While the Seahawks’ offense was on fire in the first quarter, the 49ers defense came under the spotlight too. Speaking after the final whistle, Brock Purdy did not sugarcoat it. The 49ers quarterback pointed directly at the offense, admitting San Francisco came up short again, dropping a second game to the Seahawks with mistakes they could not afford.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s no secret in terms of their style of play. It’s try to make the quarterback check it down and play deep to short,” Purdy said. “And then, within that, have a good pass rush. And that’s a good defense, man. Like, it’s a smart way to play. And bring some pressure and stuff also, and try to make them mess up. They did a good job with that. I do think there were still some (opportunities) for us to stay on the field and grit it out. Those are kind of the wins that we’ve done in the past, too. But tonight just wasn’t our night with that. It’s a tip of the cap to them, though.”

After setting the tone, the battle soon became a lopsided affair with San Francisco trailing 24-6 by halftime. While quarterback Sam Darnold saw limited production due to his oblique issues, the Seahawks wreaked havoc on the back of a powerful run game. The rushing attack contributed with 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Seattle’s defense kept the Niners’ offense from exploding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, injuries played a crucial role in the Niners’ performance as they were without star players, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey. Already without linemen Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner for much of the season, the Niners couldn’t keep up. The game ended with Seattle sealing a 41-6 win over Mykel Williams’ team. Now, they gear up for the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.