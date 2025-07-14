San Francisco Protests Jauan Jennings Decision on Trade Away From 49ers After Unfortunate WR Update

Kyle Shanahan knew he needed more power to defeat the Chiefs after losing Super Bowl LIV in 2020. It started the massive search for top-tier receivers that saw the arrival of Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings in the 2020 NFL Draft. While Aiyuk was a first-round pick (25th overall), Jennings was selected in the 7th round (217th overall). But over the years, they became a lethal duo in the Shanahan system. That’s why a sudden announcement by Jennings shook the Niner Nation to its core.

On July 14, insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Jennings wanted a new contract or trade. Surprised? But you wouldn’t be if you saw his 2024 numbers. After Aiyuk missed the remaining season because of his ACL and MCL injury in the week 7 game against the Chiefs, Jauan Jennings rose to the top! He finished as the top WR for the 49ers with 77 receptions for 975 yards and 6 touchdowns in 15 games (10 starters).

It might seem that he has improved his performance and is now seeking a higher salary. However, for the loyal fans, it’s nothing more than a backstab. Insider Matt Maiocco just gave a bad update that Brandon Aiyuk is set to start the 2025 season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Although Maiocco also handed out hope by predicting that he would only miss the starting 4 games. But will Kyle Shanahan risk his big star as soon as he enters the locker room again? He is their WR1 if healthy, but till then, the coach was hoping to use Jennings in rotation with others like Ricky Persall, their 3rd-best WR in 2024 (after Deebo Samuel) with 31 receptions for 400 yards and 3 TDs.

If they don’t have Jennings, the WR group could lose its efficiency. The receiver signed a 2-year, $15.4 million extension last year. But his demand will put a burden on the 49ers $45 million cap space. While GM John Lynch navigates his way through the new hurricane, the Niner Nation is shaken to its core.

It has riled up social media. X is full of angry fans, venting on the timing of the decision.

Niners Nation trolls Jauan Jennings

One fan didn’t just think about any respect. He was quick to show WR his place. In a message full of rage, he wrote, “mf you are not that good to be acting like this.” And he might be true. With Aiyuk in, they sometimes don’t even need him. But time is the ultimate currency.

Kyle Shanahan has already seen the 2024 season go wrong because of injuries. If Jauan Jennings also chooses to go away, he might be searching high and dry for the receivers. But one fan predicted that the coach will let him choose another team. In a 3-word message that hit home, he wrote, “Ur gone buddy.”

While some are angry, another fan has even moved up. He wrote a lengthy message on X, bidding goodbye to Jauan Jennings who held their WR group steady last year. “Ok bye. He’s not the star he thinks he is. He’s an average 2 and nice 3 on any good team,” he mentioned. That sentiment echoed with others as well.

Another 49ers supporter raised a question about his place on the roster, claiming he is overvaluing himself. That 6-word message, “Who does he think he is lol,” was enough. In 4 years with the Niners, the WR has recorded 103 receptions for 1367 yards and 10 TDs. Does that make him worthy of a raise?

A fan hinted at that unknowingly. He tweeted, “This dude does not deserve more than Darius Slayton lmao.” The Giants receiver signed a 3-year, $36 million extension in March. Even if Jennings gets a $2 million raise per year, that will keep him less than Slayton but will increase his fortune. But everything’s unconfirmed until San Francisco clears the air.

The Niner Nation hoped for a turnaround. But with Deebo Samuel gone to the Commanders and Aiyuk down with injury, Jennings might have hit the final nail in their misery.