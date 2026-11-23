The San Francisco 49ers have little to complain about on the field. A 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday lifted them to 9-1, keeping Kyle Shanahan’s team firmly atop the NFC West. But away from football, owner Jed York’s heavy involvement in Santa Clara politics has become a source of growing tension, and the city’s next mayor wants that influence to end.

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Karen Hardy, Santa Clara’s newly elected mayor, has made her stance on the 49ers clear. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the franchise helped fund her 2022 City Council campaign with more than $1 million, but Hardy now wants the team to stay out of local elections.

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“I personally think they should stay out of city politics,” Hardy told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I told Al that, and he said, ‘I heard you.’ He didn’t say he would.”

Hardy was talking about a recent meeting with 49ers CEO Al Guido. The franchise did not back her mayoral campaign this year. Instead, it spent heavily to support Gary Ferraris, who ended up fifth in a six-person race. Hardy won nearly 23% of the vote, just ahead of former Vice Mayor Kathy Watanabe, who received about 21%.

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The Chronicle reported that the 49ers owner has spent nearly $11.5 million on local campaigns since 2020. His spending has helped elect candidates who have largely backed the team’s position in disputes over Levi’s Stadium.

Why the 49ers’ Political Influence Matters to Santa Clara

The mayoral election took place because incumbent Lisa Gillmor reached her term limit. Santa Clara’s mayor serves a four-year term and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. Gillmor, who had been one of the franchise’s strongest critics, was therefore unable to seek another term in the November 3 election.

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The 49ers backed Ferraris, a former labor union official, and spent approximately $1.8 million supporting his campaign. He received less than 11% of the vote. The team also spent heavily to help elect Kimberley Williams to an open City Council seat, where she defeated Yvonne Inciarte 55% to 45%.

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Hardy suggested the 49ers’ choice of mayoral candidate may have helped her campaign.

“I think the 49ers have had a rough year, as far as making decisions and policy and even their judgment,” Hardy told the Chronicle, pointing to York and former stadium executive Jim Mercurio. She also called the decision to support Ferraris a “very bad decision.”

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The franchise’s political influence has drawn scrutiny before. A Santa Clara County civil grand jury report released in 2022 concluded that Hardy and other members of the council majority had put the 49ers’ interests “ahead of the city’s interests.” The investigation also found that Hardy had met privately with team lobbyists 57 times over two years.

Hardy has described her approach as “tough but fair” and said she wants to improve the working relationship between the city and the team rather than repeat the public confrontations that marked Gillmor’s tenure.

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That relationship will soon involve several financial disputes. The 49ers are seeking approximately $600,000 annually from the city for office space used by team employees.

They are also asking Santa Clara to cover another $400,000 per year for enhanced security at Levi’s Stadium. Meanwhile, council member Kelly Cox has raised concerns about the stadium’s outstanding repairs and long-term financial outlook.

The 49ers haven’t said whether Guido will honor Hardy’s request. In a statement to the Chronicle, spokesperson Brian Brokaw congratulated the mayor-elect and incoming council members, saying the team was proud to support candidates committed to improving Santa Clara.

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Hardy is expected to be sworn in on December 8, after the election is certified.