49ers Set ‘Astronomical’ Price for Mac Jones as John Lynch Confirms Trade Stance – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Trade interest is building around Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly set a price that many teams around the league consider shockingly high

Some analysts even believe Jones could be the next quarterback poised for a major career resurgence

With the quarterback market brewing up just days before NFL free agency, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones has emerged as one of the sought-after options this offseason. Jones put forth a solid campaign as a backup signal-caller with QB1 Brock Purdy missing time due to injuries. As several teams have inquired about a trade, the 49ers front office has revealed the price tag for the 27-year-old.

“A few teams have called the San Francisco 49ers about QB Mac Jones, but many interested around the league describe their price as ‘astronomical’,” as reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on X.

That “astronomical” price, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, is that the 49ers are seeking a 2026 first-round pick in return for QB Mac Jones. After joining the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year deal worth $7 million with $5 million guaranteed in March 2025, Mac Jones put forth an incredible performance as he appeared in 11 games in 2025, winning eight of them. The 27-year-old finished with a career-high 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

However, these stellar numbers and a 62.3 QBR, 10th best in the NFL, weren’t a regularity for Jones, as the 15th pick from the 2021 NFL draft was considered a bust after failing to perform in the initial years of his career. As a rookie with the New England Patriots, Jones took home a Pro Bowl alternate nod after recording 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He then led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

But since that season, Jones has failed to replicate those heroics after leading New England to a 6-8 record in 14 starts, finishing 288-of-442 passing for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a sophomore. With this dip in performance carrying into the 2023 season, Jones struggled again (224-of-345 for 2,120 yards, 10 TDs, 12 INTs), and Bailey Zappe eventually replaced him after 11 games.

Because his role in New England had grown uncertain, Mac Jones was dealt during the 2024 offseason to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. In Jacksonville, Jones delivered steady but mixed results, completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. He appeared in 10 games and started seven when Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury, stepping in to keep the offense moving. That stretch ultimately helped set up the next turn in his career, paving the way for his move to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, after a successful career turnaround with the 49ers, the San Francisco GM, John Lynch, issued a comment about his future with the franchise.

“He’s really good for us, and we value that,” general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And so, somebody would have to come with something fairly strong for us to consider (trading him). And then, I don’t know what we do. Obviously, there’s always something that would make you (do it), but I think we’re a better team with him on it, and we just like having him around.”

Earlier reports indicated that the Arizona Cardinals are emerging as a potential landing spot if a trade materializes for Jones.

“The Cards could look at Jacoby Brissett as the bridge quarterback who can get them through 2026, but there’s no upside there,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested. “Targeting a quarterback like Mac Jones could ostensibly result in a Sam Darnold or Geno Smith-like resurgence after initially struggling to catch on in the league.”

The Cardinals moved quickly to settle their coaching situation, bringing in Mike LaFleur from the Los Angeles Rams to take over the top job. That decision gave the franchise some direction. But another big question still hangs over the team: the quarterback. Right now, the Cardinals are stuck in a tricky spot with Kyler Murray.

The 28-year-old remains under contract for several more seasons, yet his deal carries a massive $52.66 million cap hit in 2026. The talent has never been the issue. Murray’s arm strength and playmaking ability can light up a field in seconds. Still, his time in Arizona has often been defined by inconsistency and injuries, leaving the organization searching for answers as it tries to build a more stable future. Therefore, Jones could be a great addition to the team in such a scenario, considering he is under contract for a very low price compared to most starting quarterbacks in the league.

Nevertheless, for now, with the San Francisco 49ers willing to listen to offers for Mac Jones, an NFL veteran analyst believes the 2026 season could present a significant progression for the 27-year-old while drawing comparisons with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Rich Eisen predicts a Sam Darnold-esque jump for Mac Jones

Alongside Mac Jones, the NFL was witness to another historic quarterback turnaround with Seattle Seahawks QB1 Sam Darnold. With the 28-year-old at the helm, the Seahawks ended their 11-season championship drought by emerging victorious in Super Bowl LX over the Patriots.

However, before Seattle, Sam Darnold had a journeyman quarterback-like career with stints in Minnesota, San Francisco, and Carolina after being drafted third overall in 2018 by the New York Jets. Hence, when speaking about Jones’ future in the league, Rich Eisen deemed Mac Jones as the next ‘Sam Darnold’.

“I understand Mac Jones, in my estimation, has the stuff to be the next Sam Darnold,” Rich Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “To now go somewhere either [to] this next team or the team after, find the right spot at the right time in his life and make the throws and be Sam Darnold and surround him with the right people at the right time with the right crew and the right coaching, he could do it.”

After his stunning backup stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Mac Jones will have an incredible opportunity to establish himself as a top quarterback in the NFL in the upcoming 2026 season.