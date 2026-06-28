“49ers Should Call Him Immediately”: George Kittle Put on Blast for Risking Another Injury Setback at TEU

Who would have thought that hosting the 2026 edition of the Tight End University would cause George Kittle to catch strays? It’s a great initiative to develop talented tight ends for the future, because it’s only so long until Kittle and co-founder Travis Kelce hang up their cleats. However, Kittle might be risking his and the San Francisco 49ers‘ success by pushing himself too much in non-team-related activities.

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“When I’m watching the videos with my athlete eyes, he’s limping out there,” Donte Whitner said on the Grit Code podcast. “He doesn’t really look good to me. ... He’s dangling that Super Bowl, playing around with his Achilles right now. Because think about what he means to the 49ers’ offense.

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“If George Kittle hypothetically goes out there and hurts himself right now, the 49ers cannot and will not make it to the Super Bowl. So, the 49ers should call him immediately. Tell him, ‘Oh, you had a good couple days at TEU, you need to be the coach out there. But under no circumstances should you get back out there, run routes, and do anything football-wise until you’re cleared by the medical staff. This is asinine.”

Kittle did not participate in the OTAs, and the 49ers canceled their mandatory minicamp this year. This was the first good look we got at the tight end’s recovery. Kittle is a big face for TEU, which meant he had to be there and do some physical work. However, the tight end knows better than anyone else about going too hard in the offseason, knowing how valuable he is to the 49ers.

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Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 catches the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_145 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The veteran tight end is a key cogwheel in the San Francisco offense. This side of the ball has been a competitor with him in play, catching passes from quarterback Brock Purdy. He was the lead pass catcher for the team in the 2024 season, recording 1,106 receiving yards. Last year, Kittle’s overall PFF grade stood at 91.2, despite suffering multiple injuries (he also hurt his hamstring and ankle).

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The tight end has spent 10 years in the league. He remains one of the best, but injuries have been piling on as of late. Kittle was out for two games in 2020 because of a knee sprain, following it up with two more in the 2022 season with a groin injury. Kittle played through it in the 2023 season, after which he underwent surgery. In 2024, he missed two more games because of hamstring issues.

Kittle had said previously that he was looking at a November return, but he wants to be on the field by Week 1. However, he has already been advised no to play hero ball during these crucial months.

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“Definitely on track. I have a chance,” Kittle told Dave Lombardi while he was at TEU. “Nothing is 100% certain but I haven’t taken a step back. Nothing bad has happened; knock on so much wood. But we’re slowly getting better. That’s all I can ask for. We’re pushing as hard as I can, just without being an idiot.”

George Kittle was seen doing some light jogging for 20-30 yards in the OTAs, along with single-leg hops, per ESPN. It was the most he’d run after resuming jogging with this full body weight, he’d told the press at the time.

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But it’s only been a month since we last saw Kittle practice with the team. With the season only three months away, perhaps it’s best if he and the 49ers approach his recovery with the utmost care.