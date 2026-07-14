“Show the Man Some Grace”: Ex-49ers Executive Urges Fans to “Humanize” Brandon Aiyuk Amid Backlash

Ran Carthon, former San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel, has watched Brandon Aiyuk grow from a first-round draft pick to a franchise cornerstone during their three years together in San Francisco. He has also seen Aiyuk’s social media war against the Niners unfold this offseason, and appearing on SiriusXM Radio earlier this month, he even said he planned to “reach out to him on a personal level” to see if Aiyuk would talk. And now, Carthon has decided to speak up in support.

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“I just think for the outside world, you don’t know the situation – you don’t understand the situation,” Carthon said, via NFL on CBS. “I know we all approach it as fans of the game. I was with him in San Francisco, and I like BA, always have. Whatever my level of connection with him, whether we talked or not, I’d rather keep that private. You just never understand the amount of pressure that these players are under. And it’s a lot that goes into it for them.

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“It’s a lot that goes into it, even for the organization. Just try to look at it from that standpoint. Humanize these guys instead of looking at them as a product. And whether they’re on your favorite team or not, if you love Brandon Aiyuk for everything he did for you as the Niner faithful, show the man some grace. Show the man some grace and just let the full picture run its course. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

Aiyuk’s social media posts have gone scorched earth, first aimed at the 49ers front office, then swinging at Jayden Daniels, the very quarterback he wants to go play for with the Washington Commanders. In one of his recent stories, he even revealed what happened when the 49ers voided the guarantees in his contract and declared his decision for the 2026 season.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Jul 24, 2025 Santa Clara, CA, USA San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in black hoodie watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Santa Clara SAP Performance Center CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xD.xRossxCameronx 20250724_neb_ca3_213

“When the news finally came out that my guarantees were voided in November, the team continued to lie to the media/fan base acting as if that was not a decision that was made in July,” Aiyuk wrote. “Continually saying that I would be returning, despite the fact that I told them on numerous occasions that I would not be. With the severity of my injury and guarantees no longer on the table that was not an option.

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“We are 1 year from the date in which they made the decision to void my guarantees due to ‘missed rehab’ yet they have the footage and the gps information that shows I reached markers I never hit even before injury. All before the required recovery time ordered by the surgeon. I will not be reinstating with them nor even doing any kind of business with them. I’m locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season. #RAISEHAIL”

Aiyuk frames himself as a player wronged by a team that voided his 2026 guarantees and then dragged his name through the press for months. The Niners placed him on the Reserve/DNR (did not report) list last December, making him ineligible to sign elsewhere until he files for reinstatement with the league.

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Now, Ran Carthon’s suggestion only works if you ignore what Aiyuk has done to the bridge he wants to walk across. He has publicly called out the Niners, and is refusing to file the reinstatement paperwork that would actually free him to play.

If Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t change his mind, the Niners can keep him on the Reserve/DNR list indefinitely. He would sit out the entire 2026 season with no path to another team, no payment, and no leverage left to burn.