49ers Star Makes Public Pitch to Romeo Doubs as Rumored Move Called Free Agency’s “Worst-Kept Secret”

Essentials Inside The Story 49ers linked with Packers free-agent receiver Romeo Doubs before negotiation window opens.

Analyst labels potential Doubs-to-San Francisco move free agency’s “worst-kept secret.”

Doubs’ 55-catch, 724-yard 2025 season highlights value entering free agency.

With Brandon Aiyuk’s exit and several other wide receivers headed to free agency, the San Francisco 49ers are in dire need of a wide receiver. Unfortunately, with free agency approaching, the legal negotiations can only begin on March 9 at noon ET. However, the 49ers’ cornerback has already thought of a perfect solution to the franchise’s problem – Romeo Doubs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LA Demon reunite @r7doubs,” wrote Deommodore Lenoir on his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption came with a link to a post by thedeepball that claims Romeo Doubs is linked with the 49ers.

Both Lenoir and Doubs grew up in Los Angeles, even though they did not know each other. The latter played collegiate football from 2018 to 2021 in Nevada, earning All-Mountain West honors twice before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2022. Since joining the Packers, he has added 2,424 receiving yards in 202 receptions and 21 receiving touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits via Instagram, @deommo.lenoir

In Los Angeles, Lenoir grew up playing football for Bishop Mora Salesian High School. He later joined Thomas Jefferson High School, where he continued playing football. The cornerback is pretty excited at the thought of reuniting with someone from Los Angeles. He is in favor of the rumors that say the 49ers are targeting Doubs to address their WR room issues. His post clearly showcases it.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are still a couple of days left for the negotiating window to open. While the cornerback has made his pitch to the franchise, it remains to be seen whether the speculations turn out to be true. If yes, then the Los Angeles boys will be reunited in San Francisco. Surprisingly, even NFL analysts believe the agreement is just moments away from happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romeo Doubs is a good fit for the San Francisco 49ers

Juan Jennings, Skyy Moore, Kendrick Bourne, and Trent Taylor are headed to free agency. Having Demarcus Robinson, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing is not enough to bring that flair to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. To address that issue, the 49ers could be going for Romeo Doubs, who is believed to be a “good fit” for the franchise. NFL journalist Josh Taylor believes that the connection between Doubs and the 49ers is no longer a secret.

“Romeo Doubs to the 49ers is one of the worst kept secret in free agency right now,” wrote Josh Taylor on X. “I’d be stunned if he doesn’t go there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The would-be free agent does not have world-class numbers, but he is headed that way. He became the third player in the Packers‘ history to post 40-plus catches, 400-plus receiving yards, and three-plus receiving TDs in each of his first three NFL seasons. The other two being James Lofton and Greg Jennings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he added 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns. Under Shanahan, these figures are believed to get better. Route discipline and better timing are a couple of things that he can improve in. ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects that the wide receiver will cost around $49 million to the 49ers on a three-year deal. Now, it remains to be seen how the 49ers go about their “worst-kept secret.”