“Stay in Yo Own Lane”: Brandon Aiyuk Brutally Mocks Kyle Shanahan After 49ers HC’s Car Crash

Kyle Shanahan spent Tuesday owning up to the July 14 crash that broke his nose, three ribs, and his hand, gave him a concussion, took 40 stitches to close up, and nearly cost him an eye. Brandon Aiyuk spent that same day posting cryptic jabs about staying in your own lane.

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“Brandon Aiyuk’s latest IG stories appear to be classless shots at Kyle Shanahan,” Ari Meirov posted on X, sharing the since-discussed screenshots.

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Aiyuk never named his coach directly. He didn’t have to. The first story read, “You can’t win the race if you crash out.”

The second followed soon after: “Keep yo head up and stay in yo own lane. You gone win.”

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Imago Credit: Instagram/ Brandon Aiyuk

The timing lined up with Shanahan’s own account of the crash. He told a small group of reporters that he’d dropped his phone, reached down for it, and took his eyes off the road for two seconds before drifting into oncoming traffic.

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“I’ll just never forget how violent it was,” he said of the impact.

He suffered his injuries when the airbag deployed into his face; he never lost consciousness and was taken by paramedics to a hospital before being released the same day. The other driver, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured, and police confirmed drugs and alcohol played no role for either driver. A state crash database had initially listed her as at fault, which Shanahan said was simply a clerical error, later corrected by Palo Alto Lt. Nicholas Martinez.

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Aiyuk hasn’t played a snap since tearing his ACL and MCL in 2024, and his situation with the 49ers has deteriorated well beyond that injury. The team voided his guaranteed money over an alleged failure to meet his rehab obligations, and he’s since cut off communication with the organization and landed on the reserve/left squad list, where he doesn’t count against the roster or draw a salary. He’s shown no interest in seeking reinstatement, all while publicly angling for a trade to the Commanders. He’s also dealing with his own legal matter, an outstanding warrant in Santa Clara County for misdemeanor exhibition of speeding.

None of that history stopped the timing of his posts from reading like a direct shot at his coach.

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Kyle Shanahan recovering from car crash as 49ers open training camp

Shanahan won’t be fully on the field as camp gets underway in Santa Clara. He’s participating in a limited capacity while assistant head coach Chris Foerster and the team’s coordinators handle the bulk of the day-to-day work.

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John Lynch, the team’s GM and president of football ops, talked to reporters at Levi’s Stadium and gave everyone an update on his coach. He was honest about how tough this has been.

“I’d say Kyle lives this, his family, football,” Lynch said. “And so, very eager to be there. But he knows he’s not ready to be. So that’s difficult for any competitor. And so, some emotions that come with that. But, he’s been at work; I visited him over at his house, and he’s handling it the way he should. But, I think he goes through a process like we all do to get ready for a season, like players do.”

Lynch also made it clear nobody’s trying to rush Shanahan back.

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“And it’s not ideal, but he understands that he’s got to kind of let the symptoms, the doctors, he’s understanding of that. But it’s hard for him not to be in there as well. And so, we see players go through a similar thing, and it’s no different when it’s our head coach, and we’ll support him through that. And I think it gives him great comfort to know that we’ve got it. We’ve got your back, Kyle, until you’re ready.”

There’s still no clear timeline for when Shanahan will be back with the team, but Lynch sounded pretty hopeful he’ll be good to go by the time the 49ers head to Melbourne for their season opener against the Rams.