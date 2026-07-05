“Stop Running Behind Your Mama”: Brandon Aiyuk Turns On Jayden Daniels As 49ers Star Unfollows Commanders QB

Bradon Aiyuk had already alienated his head coach, his GM, and his team. He seems confident about finding respite with the Washington Commanders, where his former college teammate, Jayden Daniels, is the starting quarterback. However, Daniels might have betrayed the disgruntled WR in a recent interaction with a San Francisco 49ers fan. At least in Aiyuk’s eyes, the quarterback seemed to have erred on the wrong side.

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“You on my team now,” Aiyuk said on his Instagram story. “You follow my rules. Boy, I’m a grown-ass man, boy. You gonna have to stop running behind your mama, and I might believe what you talking about. But until then, mm-mm.”

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During a World Cup match Daniels attended, a Niner fan went scorched earth on Aiyuk for obvious reasons. “F— Brandon Aiyuk!” he repeated constantly, while Daniels laughed during the entire interaction. As Aiyuk made it clear in the above video, that was not the kind of response he wanted from his future quarterback.

“Tf always so funny? Turn your savage up,” Aiyuk posted on an Instagram story, tagging Daniels.

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Imago Credit: BA/@brandonaiyuk via Instagram

He has also unfollowed Daniels on Instagram. The Washington quarterback was one of only five accounts he followed, with the rest being Adidas, the Commanders, his wife Rochelle, and his own clothing brand.

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None of this changes what Aiyuk actually wants. His heart is set on playing for Washington, and he desperately wants out of the 49ers. He remains on the latter’s reserve/left squad list, a decision made by the 49ers after Aiyuk ghosted the team.

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San Francisco and the WR are in a big standoff at the moment. The team voided Aiyuk’s 2026 guaranteed money after he failed to meet his contractual obligations. According to ESPN, the WR skipping rehab sessions during the 2025 offseason played a part in this decision. There is clearly no relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers, with general manager John Lynch already saying that the WR has played his last down for the team.

But San Francisco has yet to release him. In response, Aiyuk has fired multiple shots at the franchise, painting them as the villain in the picture. He called them “stupid” and “dumb,” and recently accused the 49ers of not paying him a “single cent” in the last 17 months.

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Simultaneously, Aiyuk has been expressing his love for the Commanders. He’s worn a Washington hat, cheered openly for the team on social media, danced about the expected move on Instagram, and whatnot. In his eyes, Daniels’ team is the “best team in the world.”

However, no interest from the Commanders has been reported so far. Between his social media antics and the fallout with the 49ers, it’s looking unlikely that Aiyuk lands with any team.