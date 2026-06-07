“Stop Running From the Belt”: Brandon Aiyuk Sends Warning to 49ers After Revealing $7.6B Team as Preferred Destination

After unfollowing almost everyone on Instagram, leaving only his wife, the Washington Commanders official page, and his former college teammate, QB Jayden Daniels, Brandon Aiyuk has made it quite clear what he wants next, or rather, which teams he wants to play in next. Yet, there seem to be complications in BA’s path moving forward, forcing the wide receiver to speak against the San Francisco 49ers publicly.

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“We dealing with kids,” said Aiyuk in an Instagram post. “And they don’t get picked for the basketball game at the court. But they are the ones that brought the ball. So they like, all right, you don’t want to pick me. I’m taking my ball. I’m going home. Or like when your kid got this one toy, but he doesn’t really know how to use it correctly. So somebody else is about to pick it up and play with it, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, that sh*t lady’ and they’re like, ‘ Wait, wait, wait, hold on, that’s my toy a** boy.’ Man, stop running from the belt coming.

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“The truth is, they’re scared; they know how I get. They’re going to say, ‘Oh yeah, BA did this, BA did that, you know, that sh*t allegedly.’ But what they’re not going to say is BA suck at football because they know how I get. And they’re running from that belt that’s on the way. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. Stop running.”

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The rumors surrounding Aiyuk’s NFL future have forced him to express his frustration with the team on social media. Aiyuk has not played a single snap in nearly 20 months because of his injuries. He suffered a knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season, tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

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The rehab continued in the 2025 season, when he was placed on the PUP list by the 49ers. Meanwhile, reports of tension between the team and Aiyuk started emerging, confirming everyone’s doubts. The WR reportedly didn’t participate in any team rehabilitation sessions for his injured knee and missed several team meetings, further escalating the situation.

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Following his refusal to join the sessions, Brandon Aiyuk ghosted the front office entirely, forcing the organization to make a decision. In November 2025, it was reported that the 49ers had voided roughly $27 million in guarantees Aiyuk had in his contract for 2026. This move further escalated the tensions between the two sides, following which Aiyuk stopped coming in contact with the front office entirely.

Up to this point, Brandon was placed on the PUP list, but after months of ghosting and zero communication, the team moved him to the reserve/left team list. The move meant Aiyuk was ineligible to play for the 49ers in 2025 or ever again.

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“The plan in terms of the transaction, that will come in due time, [but] I think it’s safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners,” said 49ers GM John Lynch in January. “It’s unfortunate, you know, the situation that just went awry. I will look long and hard at what could have been done differently, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. And I think this was a case where that happened.”

While GM Lynch seemingly confirmed that Brandon has played his last snap in San Francisco, the WR is also clear on where he wants to play next. Brandon Aiyuk reportedly wants to play for the Washington Commanders next. However, Aiyuk’s injury history and holdout from last year continue to be a roadblock for him, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

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“Brandon Aiyuk’s future is squarely in limbo right now,” Fowler said. “I’ve talked to two rival executives who believe that he’s simply untradeable right now. That it’s just gonna be hard to move on because of the knee issue—didn’t play all last year. He’s kind of ghosted the 49ers at times; they haven’t really had a lot of communication with him. And then you got the contract.”

Earlier, the 49ers were waiting for the June 1 deadline to pass to spread his remaining dead money over two years. And now that the deadline has passed, there is still no relief to the 49ers’ troubles, as every team in the league knows San Francisco will release him sooner or later, so they are all waiting to select him as a free agent without giving up on their valuable picks.

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For now, Aiyuk’s future in the NFL continues to be doubtful, given the direction his relationship with the front office has taken, and with an arrest warrant now out for him, it remains to be seen how the rest of the offseason shapes up for him.

Brandon Aiyuk gets a troubling offseason update

A few days ago, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office issued a warrant for the 49ers WR’s arrest on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speeding for an incident from December 2025. While continuing his rehab away from the team last year, Aiyuk reportedly filmed himself driving a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing past the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium above the 40 mph speed limit.

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Shortly after the video went viral, the Santa Clara Police Department started investigating the matter. According to a spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department, Lt. Eric Lagergren, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office on January 15. Since then, an arrest warrant has been issued for the receiver, adding more to his career uncertainty ahead of the 2026 season.