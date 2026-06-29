“Straight BS”: Brandon Aiyuk Accuses NFLPA of “Lying” Amid 49ers Standoff

It seems that anyone who might cross Brandon Aiyuk these days is going to get a piece of his mind. He has already gone scorched earth on the San Francisco 49ers, who still get to call the shots in this drama. Ideally, having someone back him would make his ’cause’ so much easier to fight. However, he has burnt that bridge too. Per Aiyuk, certain members of the NFL Players Association have also wronged him.

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“When members of the union that is in place to help players are lying/withholding information from a player on behalf of the team alongside a certified agent.. that’s some straight BS!!!” Aiyuk posted on his Instagram story, tagging the NFLPA.

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“Some players have no other place to go for information or help, and are relying on the union to help them continue advancing in their careers and lives! I’m sure there are great members of the union, so this message does not pertain to them, but about the ones in my specific case.”

Imago Credit: Instagram/ Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk said last Friday that he had fired his agent, Ryan Williams, by terminating the Standard Representative Agreement (SRA) in November. It was a big reveal, as not having an agent would explain why the WR was acting out the way he has been over the past few weeks. However, per the NFLPA’s records, Williams was still listed as Aiyuk’s agent, creating more doubts on this claim.

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But from Saturday onwards, the change had been made visible. Aiyuk is now officially without an agent.

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In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aiyuk accused Williams and General Manager John Lynch (who is a good friend of Williams) of being “predators.” Allegedly, Lynch had dropped by the WR’s place for an unannounced visit, Aiyuk said in the video.

Last Man Standig reported that the WR and Williams had not been in contact for at least six months now. That would add up to the November timeline. Notably, ever since things began to get messy with the team, there have been no official statements explaining Brandon Aiyuk’s side of the story. This might be a sign that he did not have an agent who would advise him to do otherwise during this span of time.

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His complaint about Williams plotting against him with the 49ers is still only a complaint, as there is nothing that proves his claims. Aiyuk taking issue with the NFLPA also seems ironic, because he chose not to fight the team when they voided his guaranteed money for the 2026 season.

Technically, Aiyuk is still a 49er. The team isn’t in a rush to let him go either, because he is still on the reserve/left team squad.

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Things only got worse after that. He went public, calling the 49ers “dumb,” “stupid,” and “scared,” turning himself into a real image problem for the team, and even asked them to just “cut” him outright.

At the same time, Aiyuk has been vocal about joining the Washington Commanders. However, he won’t be able to take his next football snap unless the NFL reinstates him from the reserve/left squad list, which will also allow the 49ers to release him. The ball is in his court now.