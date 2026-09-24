“Sue for Defamation”: Jason Kelce Urges 49ers’ Star to Take Legal Action After NFL Hands Out Hefty Punishment

Jason Kelce has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on the NFL, and the former Philadelphia Eagles center found another reason to speak up on Thursday. This time, it was over a fine handed to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a touchdown celebration.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Juszczyk was fined $14,926 for an “offensive demonstration” during the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. The league said his imitation of chugging a beer “could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,” and Juszczyk has already appealed the decision.

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Kelce wasted little time reacting to the news and suggested that Juszczyk should take the matter a step further and challenge the NFL’s description of the celebration.

“Juszczyk should threaten to counter-sue for defamation. How dare the NFL allege false accusations? No way they can prove he was chugging alcohol. He was chugging that ‘juice,’” Kelce wrote on X on Thursday.

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The 35-year-old fullback has celebrated touchdowns and first downs with the same chugging motion throughout his career as a nod to ‘Juice.’ According to Schefter, this is the first time he has been fined for the celebration.

“And I don’t even drink beer!” Juszczyk responded to the ongoing matter.

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On the other hand, Kelce has built a second career around speaking openly about the league after his 13-year playing career with the Eagles ended. The former NFL center has built a platform that allows him to comment on everything from officiating and player safety to decisions made by the league office.

The former All-Pro center has also been vocal when the NFL has considered changes to the game. He publicly pushed back against arguments surrounding a potential ban of Philadelphia’s “tush push” and has criticized officiating decisions and league policies on multiple occasions.

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His latest post came as Juszczyk was already dealing with his second fine of the 2026 season. He was already fined $20,033 after the 49ers’ Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, for illegal use of his helmet.

The latest punishment followed Juszczyk’s 6-yard touchdown reception against Miami, which extended San Francisco’s lead to 28-6 in the third quarter. The league categorized the fine under its sportsmanship and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

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Juszczyk has also accumulated other fines over the past three seasons, including two penalties of roughly $10,000 for helmet-related violations during San Francisco’s NFC wild-card victory over the Eagles in January.

For now, Juszczyk’s appeal will determine whether the $14,926 fine stands. If Kelce’s reaction is any indication, the veteran fullback has at least found some support while fighting the league’s decision.