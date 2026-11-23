The 49ers suffered a major setback against the Vikings as their offensive lineman Colton McKivitz suffered a serious injury during the game. The incident left not only 49ers players but also players from other teams in shock.

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San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a serious lower-leg injury during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. He was unable to continue playing and had to be taken off the field in a medical cart. The injury left players from both teams visibly concerned.

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The incident happened during a four-yard run by Christian McCaffrey toward the right side. McKivitz appeared to get rolled up from behind and hurt his left foot and lower leg. The NBC broadcast briefly showed his foot facing an unnatural direction, highlighting how serious the injury looked.

The 49ers medical staff placed his injured foot and lower leg in an air cast before taking him off the field. Vederian Lowe replaced him at right tackle.

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Losing him at this point in the game can be a big blow for the team. His absence could affect both Brock Purdy’s protection and the team’s running game.

The 49ers have other offensive line options, including Lowe, rookie Enrique Cruz Jr., and Austen Pleasants, who is currently on injured reserve. However, replacing Colton McKivitz will not be easy because of his experience and consistency. He has played 88 career games and started 65 of them.

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McKivitz has dealt with leg injuries in the past as well. In 2022, he suffered an MCL sprain in his knee during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 3. The injury forced the 49ers to place him on injured reserve, and he missed at least four games. In 2023, he injured his ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the team has not confirmed the exact nature of McKivitz’s injury or provided a recovery timeline.

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The entire NFL world is praying for his speedy recovery.

Then, OurSF49ers posted a video of 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams reacting to the injury on X. He was seen scratching his head in disbelief and looked visibly disturbed.

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SM Highlights also posted a video showing 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s reaction, with a caption that read, “Christian McCaffrey Was In Shock After Seeing Colton McKivitz’s Injury. That Look On His Face Says It All. God, I Just Hope This Guy’s OK.”

Along with the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also extended his prayers to McKivitz in a post on X, saying, “Prayers up man 🙏🏽”

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Another fan pointed out how McKivitz’s injury affected his teammates, saying, “You can tell what a player means to the team by how they react to an injury. Gutted for Colton 💔”

Another fan expressed hope for his recovery, writing, “Hoping Colton is okay 🙏”

Now, fans will have to wait for the 49ers to provide an update on Colton McKivitz’s health.