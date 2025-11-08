Surgeon Flags Recovery Limits as Shanahan Faces Critical QB Decision

The San Francisco 49ers sit third in the NFC West at 6-3, a solid record considering their injury struggles. The biggest blow has been to quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s played just two games all season due to a nagging toe injury that has become more complicated than expected. A surgeon recently offered a new insight into his extended absence.

Dr. Kenneth Jung, an orthopedic surgeon who consults with NFL teams, recently shed light on Purdy’s delayed return. “Jung said the 49ers are likely trying to gauge when Purdy can play without his toe being primarily supported and stabilized by a device such as a steel or carbon-fiber plate, which Purdy used when he returned against Jacksonville,” reporter Eric Branch wrote.

“You can do things to stabilize turf toe. But you still have to allow some of the healing of the tissue to occur so you’re not relying so much on these external devices or modifications for support. You’re trying to allow some of that healing to take place so some of his natural tissue is absorbing some of the burden while these devices are providing support, as well. That combination is going to allow him to get back out there,” he added.

In other words, if Kyle Shanahan really wanted to push it, Purdy could probably suit up. But playing through it now would mean leaning too much on gear instead of recovery. And that’s not something you want for a 25-year-old quarterback who’s supposed to be your long-term QB.

As for when Purdy might be back, Jung didn’t sound overly optimistic about a quick return.

He pointed out that turf toe has ended or shortened plenty of careers: Jack Lambert, Deion Sanders, Jonathan Ogden. And while that’s not necessarily the case here, it’s a reminder that this isn’t a minor bruise. If the toe isn’t right, there’s no real way to protect it in a football game.

Rehab allows him to move and strengthen without risk. The field doesn’t.

Every single step on a football field could undo weeks of progress. So unless Purdy’s completely healed, there’s a good chance Shanahan keeps him out until he’s truly ready. And it shouldn’t be a disaster considering how good quarterback Mac Jones has been.

Kyle Shanahan’s QB dilemma

Given where the 49ers are right now, third in the NFC West, banged up across several units, it’s not hard to imagine a different version of this season where things unraveled fast. If Mac Jones hadn’t been as steady as he’s been, Kyle Shanahan might’ve already felt pressure to get Brock Purdy back on the field before he was ready.

Instead, Jones has kept things afloat…and then some. The 49ers are 5-2 with him as the starter, and he’s played with a poise that’s surprised just about everyone. Most figured that the Giants game in Week 7 would be his last start, especially with talk that Purdy was nearing a return. But he delivered yet again and led the team to a 34-24 win.

Through seven starts, he’s thrown for 1,832 yards with 10 touchdowns and five picks, while dealing with his own physical setbacks. A sprained PCL in his left knee, an oblique strain, and, just last week, a bruised knee from the Houston game. He even finished that one with a bloodied nose after taking a sack against New York.

Shanahan continues to say Purdy is “week-to-week,” and that might genuinely be true. But with Jones winning games, there’s no reason to rush anything. As long as Jones keeps delivering, Shanahan can take his time letting Purdy heal the right way. For now, it feels safe to assume that Jones still has a few more starts ahead of him.