“Team Continued to Lie”: Brandon Aiyuk Makes Final Decision on 49ers Return While Revealing Reason Behind Standoff

The tension between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers began almost a year ago, and after months of speculation about the reason behind the standoff and Aiyuk’s future with the franchise, the WR has finally revealed what went wrong.

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“When the news finally came out that my guarantees were voided in November, the team continued to lie to the media/fan base, acting as if that was not a decision that was made in July,” Aiyuk wrote on his Instagram Story. “Continually saying that I would be returning despite the fact that I told them on numerous occasions that I would not be. With the severity of my injury and guarantees no longer on the table, that was not an option.

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“We are 1 year from the date on which they made the decision to void my guarantees due to ‘missed rehab,’ yet they have footage and the GPS information that shows I reached markers I never hit, even before injury, all before the required recovery time ordered by the surgeon.”

Aiyuk also added one final story, confirming his final decision, “I will not be reinstating with them nor ever doing any business with them. I’m locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season!”

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Brandon Aiyuk suffered a severe right knee injury, tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, ending his 2024 season early in October. As part of the recovery, the 28-year-old WR was supposed to undergo mandatory team rehab sessions in July 2025. However, when Aiyuk failed to attend or communicate about missing the sessions, it forced a reaction from the San Francisco 49ers.

Imago Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In November, they voided Aiyuk’s $27 million contract guarantees for 2026. For the 28-year-old WR, who was recovering from an injury, voiding his guaranteed payout seemed like a matter of breaking trust.

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After months of silence between both parties, 49ers General Manager John Lynch put a permanent end to the charade by telling reporters, “It’s safe to say he’s played his last snap with the Niners.” However, after the June 1 trade deadline, the rift between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers escalated.

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The wide receiver went against the franchise on every social media platform while expressing his desire to play for the Washington Commanders. Aiyuk wished to join his former Arizona State teammate, Jayden Daniels, in Washington. Now, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Brandon Aiyuk as the WR has confirmed that he won’t be returning to the 49ers.