Tears Pour as 49ers Veteran Retires After Kyle Shanahan Gives Up on Super Bowl Winner

Remember that 184-yard night in Green Bay? The kick return touchdowns, the gritty plays that never made the box score, and the smile that never left his face—even when the odds were stacked against him. Richie James wasn’t just another late-round guy; he was one of those glue players. Every time he stepped on the field, he carried the weight of every player who’d ever been told they were too small, too injured, or too replaceable.

Now, as the 49ers head into 2025, things feel different. The roster’s younger, flashier. And one of the team’s most quietly respected veterans has decided to step away—not with a press conference, just a simple post and a tough goodbye. It’s always hard seeing a player like Richie James call it a career. A seventh-round pick out of Middle Tennessee State, he fought for every snap.

After battling injuries since 2022—especially a knee that never quite healed—he made it official on X: “It took time, but I have come to realize I am retired from the NFL. 7th round out of MTSU. I feel like I was just a ball player to last that long. Unfortunately, my knee never healed properly. I was playing hurt since ‘22. Oh well. I gave everything I got to the game of football,” he wrote. No press tour. No spotlight. Just a simple, honest goodbye—quiet and humble, just like his NFL journey.

Picked 240th overall in 2018, Richie James didn’t come into the league with much hype. But once he hit the field in San Francisco, he made himself hard to ignore. He found his niche pretty fast. Particularly, on special teams and as a do-it-all gadget guy. As a rookie, he racked up 655 yards on 35 kick returns (18.7 average) and even took one back 97 yards to the house. Add in nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. He made his mark. Early.

It was the 2020 season that gave us Richie’s breakout. nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Packers. It was the kind of game that makes you sit up and say, “Wait… who is this guy?” But then the injuries started to stack up. He had knee surgery in 2021, missed the season opener, and from there, it felt like he just couldn’t get back into rhythm under Shanahan.

After stops with the Giants and Chiefs (picking up a Super Bowl in 2024), Richie wanted to give it one more shot in 2025. But with Kyle Shanahan leaning into younger guys like Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, the window just kept closing. He got squeezed out. His career is a whole lot of ‘could’ve been.’ And the fans? They know that. They couldn’t help but show their love.

Fans across the league pour in love

When that announcement from Richie James dropped, the fans couldn’t help but shed a few tears. And they made their feelings known. One fan wrote, “Appreciate your time in KC, 7th round to SB Champ 🫡.” How rare is that? That’s not just a thank you, it’s a full career arc in one sentence. It’s inspiring. We live in a time where even 5th-round rookies lose all hope when they don’t get a 5-year contract. Richie? He just kept going.

Another wrote, “I remember that game when you had 184 yards. I think it was against the Chargers.🔥” Close! That 184-yard game he is thinking of actually came against the Packers on Thursday Night Football in 2020. James went off. 9 catches, 184 yards, and a touchdown. It was one of those nights when everything just clicked for him.

One talked about his iconic celly. “The backflip celly lives on ✌️,” he said. It does. That flip said it all: “Yeah, I’m still here.” Seventh-rounder, playing hurt, buried on the depth chart. Didn’t matter. Richie made you remember him. Not bad for a guy they thought wouldn’t last a season. “7 years in the league is one hell of an accomplishment. Time to enjoy life after football,” another wrote.

For most seventh-rounders, it ends at training camp. Richie James turned that into nearly a decade, a Super Bowl ring, and moments fans still post about. Football was lucky to have him. Hopefully, life after the ball is even better for him.

Finally, “Thank you for your contribution to the Niners ! You forever will be a part of the legacy.” You won’t see him in Canton, but Richie James is in the 49ers Fan Hall of Fame for “Guys Who Stepped Up When Everyone Else Was Injured.” He’ll be missed, indeed.