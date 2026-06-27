“They’ll Hold That Against Us”: Brandon Aiyuk’s Actions Come at a Cost for Every Black NFL Player, Says Shannon Sharpe

In his latest rant video against the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suggested that the franchise’s GM, John Lynch, might show up to his house uninvited, and then warned him to stay away, “If you’re on your way home, just probably spin the block a few times because I don’t know what bro on.” Aiyuk’s latest actions are just another addition to a messy offseason breakup between him and the 49ers, where the team isn’t trading him, whereas Aiyuk wants to join a new team so badly that he has been endorsing the Washington Commanders for free. However, the WR’s social media rants are not only putting his NFL career at risk, but also damaging an entire community.

“We’re the only group of people that what one individual does reflects negatively on all of us,” Shannon Sharpe said on Nightcap podcast, via YouTube. “You can be somewhere, and we see somebody of our color, and they be acting up, and our skin starts to crawl. You’re like, ‘Lord, have mercy. Jesus Christ. Why are we doing this, man? Damn Lord. And it’s like they hold that against us. They’ll use that, ‘Well, this is why we can’t pay him, because you see what Brandon Aiyuk did? You see what this guy did?’ Other people act up, and one person doesn’t reflect negatively on an entire race. We’re the only race that happens to.”

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Conflict between the 49ers and the WR began last season when they put him on the Reserve/Left Squad List because he stopped showing up at the team facility, and also voided his guaranteed money for 2026. Since then, he has completely ghosted the franchise, refusing any communication with GM Lynch, HC Kyle Shanahan, and his teammates.

Following the WR’s holdout, even his personal coach and former WR, T. J. Houshmandzadeh, called him out for his irrational behavior.

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“I don’t know what he’s going through, and I hope it’s nothing mental that’s affecting him,” said Houshmandzadeh on the Speak Easy Talk Show. “If he was my son, this is how I would talk to you; if he was my homeboy, this is how I would talk to you; if he was my nephew, this is how I would talk to you in person. What are you doing? You can’t do that.”

Imago Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sharpe’s warning comes as Aiyuk’s months-long public campaign against the 49ers has escalated from social media jabs to veiled threats.

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After the franchise placed him on the Reserve/Left Squad List, Aiyuk sped past Levi’s Stadium in December, prompting Santa Clara County to issue an arrest warrant for exhibition of speeding. Earlier during the offseason in 2025, the 49ers also voided $27 million guaranteed money on his contract, as he failed to participate in team meetings, mandatory training camp, refused to rehab with the team, and stopped communication with everyone in the 49ers building.

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Since then, the WR has been taking shots at the franchise, calling them ‘dumb’ and ‘stupid’ for paying him so much money. He called the 49ers dumb for overpaying him and threatened them to release him so he could sign with Washington. Aiyuk has been vocal about playing with former teammate Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders and is endorsing the team left, right, and center.

From suiting up for the Commanders on his social media to chanting “Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Go Commanders!,” he has made his stance pretty clear. On Wednesday, the WR posted, “Tell them boys cut me today and I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow,” on his Instagram.

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Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have maintained their silence throughout the offseason on the matter and haven’t made any moves showing they are interested in signing him. Watching Aiyuk’s erratic actions for the past few months, Sports Illustrated analyst Grant Cohn criticized him for having “emotional maturity of a 15-year-old”.

As things stand, the situation is far from over, while GM Lynch has already said that the WR has played his last snap for the 49ers. With so much tension, it remains to be seen how Aiyuk’s future pans out in the league. As of now, his rants are placing his immediate future under heavy doubt, as no team would want to sign a player behaving like Brandon Aiyuk. Whether Aiyuk gets any playing time this season remains the biggest question of the offseason as of now.