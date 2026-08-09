Trent Williams Accused of Dodging Car Payments for 5 Years as 49ers Star Faces $244K Lawsuit

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams landed a massive $103 million renegotiated contract extension this April. But now, it looks like he could lose a big chunk of that in litigation – and it’s not because of football.

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Per an exclusive report by TMZ, the 38-year-old has skipped out on paying for a car and is now being sued for breach of contract and fraud, among other charges.

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“The offensive lineman is being sued by OpenRoad Auto Group – a car dealer in Washington – which claims in 2021 it leased a 2018 Porsche 911 to Trent,” TMZ staff wrote. “According to OpenRoad, Williams agreed to make 48 monthly payments, with the lease expiring August 31, 2025. The company claims Williams made the first two lease payments in August and September 2021, in the total amount of $10,617.26, but hasn’t made a single payment since.

“OpenRoad claims Williams authorized the company to debit his bank account directly for lease payments but alleges he closed the account shortly after initially signing the release. The company says it doesn’t know where the car is now – claiming Williams may have sold it to a car company, which in turn sold it to someone else. Either way, the company says Williams owes past-due lease payments totaling $244,199.28, as well as additional charges, fees and costs.”

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Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 31: San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams 71 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders on December 31, 2023 at Fed Ex Field in Landover, MD. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 31 49ers at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon749231231074

Just a year after Trent reportedly leased this Porsche, in May 2022, he’d also bought a two-tone Range Rover. That was followed by a Dodge Durango SRT, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, and a Ferrari 488 Pista that same August. Cut to October 2022, and another beast on wheels was added to his garage – a Ferrari 458 Speciale.

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He’d even driven the Ferrari 488 Pista to a 49ers game in 2023. But now, it looks like while he was increasing the collective horsepower of his garage, he was also skipping out on payments. TMZ noted that it had “reached out to Trent” for a comment, but has not heard back from him.

Heading into his 17th NFL season in 2026, Trent Williams has recently said that he’s trying to make the most of everything the football season brings.

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“I’m just really trying to soak in every day, build these relationships, take advantage of it, because once that window closes, it generally don’t open back up,” Williams said in late July.

The Niners have him under contract until 2028, but he’s already hinted at retirement beyond that. That day, and even the 2026 regular season, is still a bit further away. For now, Williams’ camp needs to prepare for the lawsuit.