Trent Williams Announces Retirement Plans After 49ers Clinch Playoff With Win vs Colts

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 23, 2025 | 12:16 AM EST

Trent Williams Announces Retirement Plans After 49ers Clinch Playoff With Win vs Colts

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 23, 2025 | 12:16 AM EST

The San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to five games after tonight’s win over the Colts and have already clinched a playoff spot. All this in a season that has thrown everything against them. And after tonight’s win, tackle Trent Williams gave the fans something else to be happy about.

Williams was talking to Scott Van Pelt after the game, and the fans decided to interrupt the interview by chanting “one more year!” And his response made every single fan jump in excitement.

“I’m nowhere near done,” Williams.

He also added that he’s got a few more years under his belt, according to reporter Rob Lowder.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!

