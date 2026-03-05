Trent Williams Announces Retirement Stance Amid Uncertain 49ers Future

While Trent Williams’ future with the San Francisco 49ers suddenly feels less certain, the veteran left tackle still has a lot of football left in him. During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, while Williams reflected on the dark times of his football career, he spoke openly about what kept him focused on the game. Now, even though the opportunity to play might be dwindling after 15 seasons in the NFL, Williams also made it clear that he wants to retire from the league on his own terms.

“I do welcome challenges and sh-t, my challenge is I wanna be done when I’m done,” Trent Williams said recently on The Pivot Podcast. “I don’t want Father Time to tell me I’m done. So, that’s what I’m working towards, and that’s what I do when I’m busting my a– in the weight room, running, doing all that. Like, that’s what I’m thinking about.”

Trent Williams started playing in the NFL after being drafted as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by Washington. Williams then built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume, spending nine seasons in Washington before the 49ers acquired him via trade in 2020. However, time catches up with NFL players, and some legendary tackles like Jonathan Ogden and Orlando Pace were already retired by their early-to-mid 30s. Yet Williams, now 37, still ranks among the NFL’s elite pass protectors.

Across his 15 NFL seasons, Trent Williams has started 203 of 204 career games and earned 12 Pro Bowl selections along with five All-Pro honors. Despite those accomplishments, one thing still eludes Williams: a Super Bowl ring. Williams experienced heartbreak with the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which they lost 25–22 to the Chiefs.

The pain of that loss was so intense that Williams even suggested he would rather avoid returning to the Super Bowl than endure that disappointment again. Still, that same unfinished business might also be fueling Williams’ desire to keep playing, and it became evident last December when fans began chanting for him to stay another year after a game.

“Trent Williams, speaking to Scott Van Pelt after the game, and the crowd began chanting ‘one more year!’ Van Pelt gave Williams a chance to respond: ‘I’m nowhere near done,’ Williams smiled. I believe Trent also said something about having at least a few more years in him. #49ers,” Rob Lowder, host of the Striking Gold podcast, had mentioned via X on December 22, 2025.

Andrew Whitworth, a former All-Pro tackle who famously played until age 40, proved that offensive linemen can sometimes extend their careers longer than expected. Trent Williams seems to believe he can do the same, and based on his recent performance, that confidence may not be misplaced.

Trent Williams still feels the gameday rush

The 2024 season frustrated Trent Williams after an ankle injury forced him to miss seven games. But during the last offseason, Williams showed signs that he remained fully committed as he attended part of the 49ers’ voluntary offseason program. His dominance was undeniable; Williams played nearly every offensive snap (98.94%) and earned a top-three grade among all NFL tackles from Pro Football Focus, proving he remains an elite force on the field

Pro Football Focus even gave Williams a 90.2 overall grade, the third-highest mark among 82 tackles last season. Williams further stood out as a run blocker, posting an impressive 91.4 run-blocking grade. At this high point, many veteran players might start thinking about retirement, but Williams says the emotional pull of game day still hits him the same way it did when he was younger.

“Every time I even walk to my locker, and I see my jersey on those pads, and I just get that game day feel, like I get a rush,” Williams said on The Pivot Podcast. “I still get, you know, butterflies cuz I’m like I still remember that in that dark room where he told me to get my affairs in order. And like now, not only am I back, but I’m doing better than I was before I even dealt with that. So, I just sit and thank God every time, like damn, like I’m really here.”

Trent Williams has also overcome serious health scares earlier in his career, which may explain why he still cherishes every opportunity to step on the field. Last season, he also remained a crucial piece of the 49ers’ offensive line and served as quarterback Brock Purdy’s most reliable protector. During the Wild Card round last season, Williams even played through an injury as the 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 23–19.

However, the 2025 season ended disappointingly for the 49ers with a 41–6 Divisional Round loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the lopsided defeat, Williams remained optimistic about how the team battled through a season filled with injuries. The 49ers relied heavily on replacement players throughout the year, yet Williams remained one of the few consistent pieces in the lineup. That consistency makes the current uncertainty surrounding Williams’ future in San Francisco even more surprising.

Contract talks between Trent Williams and the 49ers remain unresolved

Trent Williams’ current deal carries a massive $38.8 million cap hit for the 2026 season. Meanwhile, according to OverTheCap, the 49ers are projected to have roughly $38–40 million in salary cap space this year. Still, the bigger issue is simple: the 49ers don’t have a clear replacement at left tackle. Given that reality, San Francisco might want to negotiate a deal with Williams rather than letting him walk away in free agency. Yet, NFL insider Mike Garafolo recently revealed that contract talks have reached an impasse between both parties.

“From my understanding, there’s been no progress from the past week when the 49ers talked about the optimism that they would get a new deal with Williams to remain with the 49ers heading into this upcoming season,” Mike Garafolo mentioned recently on the GMFB podcast. “So there’s still work that needs to be done there in the next couple of days to make sure that Williams does not hit the market. If he does, there’s going to be interest.”

“And my understanding is that he still feels like he’s got at least two or three good years left in that body. He’s certainly playing like it.”

The 49ers also face a limited free-agent market if they consider moving on from Williams. Current top OT options in free agency, such as Braxton Jones and Rasheed Walker, don’t offer the same proven reliability that Trent Williams brings. Fortunately for San Francisco, the rising NFL salary cap, expected to exceed $300 million, could give the team some flexibility.

One possible solution would be restructuring Williams’ contract, and the Niners could lower his 2026 cap hit while guaranteeing money in 2027, creating a deal that benefits both sides. Ultimately, protecting quarterback Brock Purdy’s blind side matters, so the 49ers aren’t likely to let Williams walk easily.