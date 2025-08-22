Trent Williams Gives First Update on 49ers Injury Ahead of Chargers Showdown

Mac Jones’ knee injury was enough to scare coach Kyle Shanahan into changing his plans. As the 49ers are headed to face the Chargers in the preseason Finale game, the coach had plans to let Brock Purdy, and the other starter gear up for the game. But after the game against the Raiders, the team is left with several injuries. Most of the players were hurt during the training camp, and a few more at the exhibition games. While some players may have returned, Shanahan’s squad is still struggling with piled-up injuries

During a recent press conference, 49ers player Trent Williams opened up about the hurdles of having so many injured players on the roster. “It takes a toll when you hear this guys out for the year. Obviously, it sucks with not a lot of guys practicing and you have to make up for those reps. It’s good for guys to get a little ding and take time to recover,” he told the reporters.

With key players missing from practice, the pressure has also mounted on the rest of the roster, which in turn could lead to more injuries. The coach has also been cautious with his quarterback, Brock Purdy. With a few days left for the team to confirm its 53-man roster and for the 2025 regular season, the roster can’t afford any more hits. As Renardo Green and Isaac Guerendo returned to the practice field, the team saw a few other players go down with injuries.

In an effort to save the day, the franchise decided to bring in more key players to ease the load. Just recently, the team signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld after Patrick Taylor Jr. was placed on the Injured Reserve List. The wide receivers’ room has also been hit hard by the injury bug. Brandon Aiyuk is sidelined for his ACL and MCL issues, Jauan Jennings is nursing a calf injury, and Jordan Watkins is dealing with a sprained ankle. In the latest training camp, Ricky Pearsall narrowly escaped an injury.

To inject fresh and new energy into the WR unit, the 49ers traded for receiver Skyy Moore, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder to the Chiefs. While Shanahan and his players remain focused on managing reps and keeping the team steady, outside voices have zeroed in on finding something to blame.

What is the controversy about the 49ers’ struggle with injuries?

The conversation has suddenly shifted to a controversy about how the team warms up. The 49ers are facing a notable injury toll, and the regular season hasn’t even kicked off. Fans and commentators have increasingly pointed fingers at the team’s stretching routines, or alleged lack as the root cause of these injuries.

The conversation took off during joint practices with the Denver Broncos, when a social media commentator remarked that Denver players appeared to stretch more than San Francisco’s roster. From that point, speculation ballooned. It was said that the Niners’ warmups were insufficient and directly responsible for their injury problems. SI’s Grant Cohn added that the team’s practices are short.

However, here is the thing. Former 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and recent practice footage show a different picture. Feliciano said he never warmed up more than during his time with the Niners, and videos from joint sessions with the Raiders clearly show the team performing thorough stretching routines before practice.

While there has been a conversation on this warm-up routine, it seems that the 49ers are doing everything in their power to avoid injuries. It could be an unfortunate event or some other issues, what the team needs right now is to stay healthy.