Trent Williams Issues Statement on Facing Myles Garrett Amid Robert Saleh’s Praise for Browns DE

Coming off a huge 20-9 win over the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers have a serious threat waiting for them in Cleveland for Week 13 football. The Niners’ offensive tackle Trent Williams has a daunting task on hand against the Browns’ DE Myles Garrett. After the first day of practice on Wednesday, the 49ers tackle revealed what it’s like to face the defensive stalwart.

“Everything. He can do everything,” Williams said of Garrett. “He’s one of the best that ever played, and he has no weaknesses.”

This season, Garrett is in explosive form with his career-best eighteen sacks in only eleven games. Trent Williams predicted this when the DE wasn’t even drafted. Back in 2017, Williams wrote a scouting report on the defensive player, and everything he wrote turned out to be true. Six years later, the Niners tackle experienced the dominance firsthand when the two teams last met in Week 6 of the 2023 season. Garrett won 31% of his pass-rushing snaps against the tackle. That’s the highest Williams has given up in his career.

What makes the Week 13 game even more interesting is that Garrett is only four and a half sacks away from breaking the league record of 22.5 sacks shared by Michael Strahan and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. It points to Garrett’s explosive season, which is why Williams is worried about the matchup.

“Not yet, but I’m sure I will,” Williams jokingly denied about losing sleep over facing Garrett.

But the tackle didn’t take long to admit the truth.

“Nah, I lied. Yeah, I have,” he said.

It’s not just competition. Trent Williams also respects Garrett for maintaining a high standard for so long. After losing to the Browns in 2023, he wasn’t bitter. In fact, he praised the defensive end, calling him a “Hall of Famer.”

Everyone in the Niners building echoes a similar sentiment. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has seen the Browns’ star taking down quarterbacks at will. Ahead of their matchup, he now hopes something will go in their favor while acknowledging the DE’s greatness.

49ers DC hoping Myles Garrett underperforms in Week 13

Ever since the Browns drafted Garrett in the first round of the 2017 Draft, they have played the 49ers only twice. The DE has only one sack and five tackles (three solo) against the Niners, but he has set others up to make game-changing plays, as the Browns have won once and lost once. Saleh also knows Garrett can change the game single-handedly.

“I don’t know if anything in the world can affect Myles, maybe if he wants to take a day off,” the 49ers DC said.

While he did not reveal their plan for the Browns’ defense, the Niners are preparing for the game with the weather in mind. The storms and blizzards might wet the grass enough so that Myles Garrett and 49ers DE Bryce Huff might not have a firm footing. Quarterback Brock Purdy is also expecting the wetness to affect the grip.

However, he warned his players to get used to the challenging Cleveland weather during practice. Purdy is already expecting Garrett to come at him with full explosiveness. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also knows that the Browns’ DE plays “hard” and can affect their run game as well.

With all the reports pointing to an interesting battle, it remains to be seen whether the Niners move up the NFC playoff picture or stay still. Trent Williams might be the deciding factor.