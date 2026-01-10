Trent Williams Provides Major Update on Wild Card Availability as 49ers Struggle With Five Other Injuries

Essentials Inside The Story Trent Williams breaks his silence and hints at a late call

The San Francisco 49ers have listed several players as questionable ahead of Sunday’s wild-card clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Left tackle Trent Williams is on the injury report with a hamstring issue. For the Faithful, that alone is enough to cause nerves. However, things took a turn when Williams himself decided to speak up.

According to multiple reports, the All-Pro left tackle made it clear that this one is going down to the wire. Williams said he will be a game-time decision in the Wild Card round, but importantly, he also admitted he feels confident. He was back on the practice field Thursday in a limited role and stayed limited again on Friday.

Williams did not sugarcoat the situation, saying, “It’s always going to be a little bit—a little bit of a concern. I mean, obviously, I’m kind of pushing the limits on the time that’s required for it. So it will probably be in the back of my mind for a little bit. But once you get out there and the juices get flowing and adrenaline, I don’t think it should be a big problem.”

Williams tweaked his hamstring early in the Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Because of that, he had to sit out the regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, a game that decided the NFC West crown. As a result, his absence was felt, and now his return feels just as massive.

Against a physical Eagles defense, having him back would ease a lot of pressure because, without him, Brock Purdy and the offense would likely struggle all day. His impact goes beyond pass protection, since he’s just as important in the run game, which is the main way to attack this Eagles defense.

With Williams expected to be out there, the path opens for Christian McCaffrey and the offense to establish the run and control the game. Still, even though Williams told reporters he plans to play, nothing is official until the inactive list is released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the stage itself is not lost on him. Williams openly welcomed the chaos of heading into the wild-card game.

“Anytime you go in there, it’s eventful,” Williams added. “You are going to see a lot of middle fingers. You’re going into the Belly of the Beast.”

However, the injury cloud does not stop with Williams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that other players remain questionable heading into the showdown with the Birds.

Besides Trent Williams, 5 more players remain questionable

Facing a win-or-go-home scenario, the 49ers’ long list of injuries is particularly concerning, a fact highlighted by Kyle Shanahan’s final injury report on Friday. Injuries have followed San Francisco all season, forcing Shanahan to shuffle pieces and trust depth. However, this time the margin is thin. This is a winner-moves-on Wild Card trip, and one bad break or one missed assignment, and the season ends. In that setting, being shorthanded is far from ideal.

So, with that pressure hanging over the week, all eyes turned to Friday. Before the Niners boarded their flight east to Philly, Shanahan stepped in front of reporters. He showed the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Lincoln Financial Field. That moment felt like a snapshot of a team trying to steady itself while carrying visible scars.

According to Shanahan, several key names landed in the questionable column. That group includes DL Keion White with a groin issue, WR Ricky Pearsall dealing with knee and ankle trouble, LB Dee Winters nursing an ankle, and LB Luke Gifford managing a quad. On top of that, DL Yetur Gross-Matos is fighting a knee injury. Moreover, CB Renardo Green’s status remains uncertain, too, making him another questionable person on the list. That is a heavy load for any roster, especially heading into a hostile road game.

With a battered roster, Shanahan must now devise a game plan to overcome the injuries and survive a hostile environment in Philadelphia, where there is no room for error.