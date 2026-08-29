26 Women Duped as Fake 49ers Player Allegedly Scams Them Out of $1.3 Million

FBI and other law enforcement arrested two men at the Boise Airport on August 24. Both Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, are being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud for defrauding several women across different states, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oregon.

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Love and Chan had allegedly been running a fictitious investment scheme to scam women from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California, receiving $1.3 million from them. Since February 2022, the two had been targeting victims through dating apps. Love used his profile to pose as a San Francisco 49ers player to meet those women, while Chan was introduced as Love’s financial adviser.

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On August 17, arrest warrants and a criminal complaint were issued in Oregon against both for the charges mentioned above.

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“The FBI’s investigation revealed that on August 24, 2026, Chan flew from California to meet Love in Boise, Idaho. The FBI and other law enforcement apprehended both Love and Chan at the Boise Airport. Investigators learned that Love was in Idaho to meet new victims, and from July 15 through August 24, 2026, Love traveled to New Mexico, California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Idaho,” the press release said.

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So far, 26 victims have been identified, but there is a chance there could be more, per the FBI. The agency has asked anyone with additional information to come forward and contact “the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

According to the release, Love had several fictitious names to run the scheme: Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love, and Jordan Love. While running the scam, Love was portrayed as the rich 49ers player, with a lavish lifestyle. He used that image to build trust with the women he met online, presenting himself as someone with both wealth and a romantic future to offer.

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“OK, so I’m on my way to get my mom, I know I got a lot of fans who want to know how football works or how I got involved in the league,” Love said on one of his social media videos, per KGW8.

He even tried to convince his followers that he is a legit player by pulling up Google AI’s overview.

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“OK, those two screenshots posted, and that’s Google. That’s not me; that’s Google,” Love said on an Instagram story, per KGW8.

Many of the victims were romantically involved with Love, who would sell them the dream of having a family together. And even if they were not, the women trusted Love enough to send him money for investment. Some of them even took loans for such big investments, and once the victims had nothing to offer, Love would block them after taking the money.

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Love used to send screenshots of schemes sent by Chan to the women to convince them to invest, often inviting them to FaceTime calls to show them falsified investment gains. The fake accounts and balances were meant to make the whole operation look real, and the women were led to believe their money was growing.

“Love advertised nonexistent investment vehicles and claimed these investments would generate massive returns for both him and his victims,” the release further stated. “Love also used phone applications to create fictitious bank and investment accounts and balances which Love showed victims to legitimize the scheme.”

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Both accused are being held in federal custody in Boise, Idaho, with their first court appearance set on Thursday.