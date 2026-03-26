2-Time All-Pro Makes Strong Case for 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey to Make Hall of Fame

Essentials Inside The Story Christian McCaffrey is earning rare praise from voices who've seen greatness up close

Questions about longevity and timing have already begun to creep into the conversation

A trade possibility emerges that could change everything for the San Francisco 49ers moving forward

With almost 13,000 scrimmage yards and 98 total touchdowns in nine seasons, it is a no-brainer that running back Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most successful players of recent years. As a result, the San Francisco 49ers did not waste time in giving him one of the most lucrative contracts for a running back with an average salary of $19 million per year. It is not just his stats that back him, but also his former teammates. Likewise, one of his former teammates appeared on the Fitz & Whit podcast, taking the “McCaffrey praising” to a new height and ranking him among Hall of Fame players.

“I’ve been fortunate to play with Hall of Famers. McCaffrey, of all the guys I’ve played with, Julius Peppers, and Brian Urlacher, and Luke and Devin Hester, Hall of Fame dudes that I got to see up close and personal. McCaffrey might be as special as any of them,” said Greg Olsen on the Fitz & Whit podcast, via X.

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“There are games where I am watching and just like “Oh my god, get up?” right? Just like keep getting up, and he does week after week, game after game. In my mind, he’s a no-brainer Hall of Fame guy. He’s one of the best players, if not the best player, I’ve ever played with.”

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Tight end Greg Olsen began his NFL career in 2007, when the Chicago Bears drafted him. Since then, he has played with multiple Hall of Fame football players until he hung up his cleats after the 2020 season. Greg Olsen earned a Hall of Fame nomination in 2026 as a first-time candidate, supported by his three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro nominations. Although he is not in the HOF yet, there is a chance he could be in the future. Despite having shared the pitch with so many legends and himself being one, he rates McCaffrey in the same boat as them.

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Olsen spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers between 2011 and 2019. That is when he got a chance to share the field with McCaffrey. The Panthers drafted the RB in 2017, for whom he played until 2022. During those three seasons together, Olsen was exceptional, crossing the 1,000+ scrimmage yards in all three seasons. However, the running back was on a completely different level.

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In those three seasons, he added over 4,200 scrimmage yards and 40 touchdowns in total. Interestingly, he had scored rushing, receiving, and even a passing touchdown during the 2019 season. Besides the mind-boggling stats, the four-time All-Pro was an absolute beast when it came to consistency.

Last season, he started all 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers. It was a big decision from head coach Kyle Shanahan, especially since he was coming off an injury-plagued season that saw him play only four games in 2024. But the decision paid off as McCaffrey, for the third time in his career, crossed the 2,000+ scrimmage yards and scored 17 touchdowns. It earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year 2025.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Nov 9, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey 23 before the start of the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto – Image of Santa Clara California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x x StanxSzetox iosphotos385371

Moreover, it is not just Olsen; Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk also had “no doubt” that McCaffrey will join him in the future. Sports writer Bill Simmons also walked the same path as Faulk. While NFL legends and critics seem to hold a certain belief about the four-time Pro Bowler, his immediate future may see some major changes.

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Are the San Francisco 49ers looking to trade Christian McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey has been nothing but phenomenal for the Niners. After the 2024 season, many questioned the RB. Last season, he answered all their questions, proving why the 29-year-old is still in his prime. However, he will be 30 in the upcoming season, a number that is often associated with decline, and he is also injury-prone, as seen in 2024. Considering all these factors, Pro Football Focus’s John Kosko had a bold suggestion.

“It is highly unlikely the 49ers will move on from McCaffrey, but given multiple defensive needs and an aging offensive line, exploring a trade could be worth considering,” wrote John Kosko. “McCaffrey remains one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, but his career has been impacted by injuries, and he is entering his age-30 season — a point at which decline often begins for running backs. Moving him now could allow San Francisco to maximize value while addressing key roster needs.”

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The 49ers are in a win-now window, having made it to the playoffs last season. But for player trades, there isn’t much they can offer. And that is where McCaffrey comes in. If things were to head in the wrong direction, Shanahan could trade him, which could open up cap space for a different move for them. Despite leading the NFL with 413 touches, his age is the biggest obstacle to his fetching a good price. So, a trade seems a better venture than releasing him.

Regardless, he is still the heartbeat of Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The team is looking to win the Lombardi Trophy. Even though the team has made multiple Super Bowl appearances in recent years, it has been more than three decades since the franchise won the Super Bowl. The RB is a crucial piece in helping Shanahan end the drought. It remains to be seen how the 49ers treat him, irrespective of all the Hall of Fame claims.