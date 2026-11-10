Tyreek Hill’s Agent Jumps to Help Revive Brandon Aiyuk’s NFL Career After 49ers WR Secures Reinstatement

Drew Rosenhaus believes Brandon Aiyuk still has plenty to offer in the NFL. And the NFL agent is already working to ensure that the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver gets another opportunity, even if it means finding him a new team.

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Rosenhaus, who also represents former Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, recently took over Aiyuk’s representation. The move appears to have given the receiver’s stalled situation some direction, with the agent helping arrange a meeting with San Francisco and guiding him through the reinstatement process.

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Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on November 10, Rosenhaus explained why he decided to represent Aiyuk and made his expectations for the receiver’s future clear.

“I’m in the business of helping players and I felt like this was a player that could use my help. He was in a dilemma, no man’s land. I have a great relationship with the 49ers, I have a lot of respect for Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and the 49ers orgnization. When Brandon hired me, I got on the phone, brought those two together. We went out and met with the team and they gave Brandon a physical.

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He’s healthy, number one. He passed the physical. He was reinstated to the league, which is huge. But the NFL, like in any case, when a player’s out this long gave the 49ers a two-week exemption.”

The agent’s confidence was equally clear when he discussed Aiyuk’s physical condition and the possibility of a return to the field.

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“Well, Brandon will either play for the 49ers when the two weeks is up or they can decide to release him, by which he will be a free agent. And I expect that there will be interest in him. I definitely expect him to play this season.”

Rosenhaus revealed that one of his first priorities after being hired was getting Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers back in contact. The agent revealed that he brought the two sides together, leading to a meeting at the team’s business offices on November 6.

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San Francisco subsequently put Aiyuk through a physical that he passed. The NFL reinstated the receiver on November 9, ending his time on the reserve/left squad list.

Rosenhaus provided more detail about the next steps during his appearance on McAfee’s show. He explained that the 49ers could either bring Aiyuk back into the fold after his roster exemption or release him, allowing him to become a free agent.

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However, Rosenhaus does not appear to expect a reunion with San Francisco. He acknowledged head coach Kyle Shanahan’s recent comments and explained that finding another team could become his responsibility.

“I definitely expect him to play this season. Judging the comments from Coach Shanahan, it doesn’t sound like they plan on bringing Brandon back. So when the two weeks is over, it’s my job to potentially find a new team for him, and I’m confident, now that he’s healthy, that he will play.”

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Rosenhaus also indicated that Aiyuk is willing to demonstrate his fitness to interested franchises rather than simply asking them to take his word for it.

The agent also revealed that Aiyuk was working out independently, running routes and catching footballs. He added that they would be happy to arrange a workout for any team interested in signing the receiver if San Francisco releases him.

Rosenhaus reveals the type of team Aiyuk could join

Although Rosenhaus did not identify a specific destination, he offered a hint of where he believes Aiyuk could end up.

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“I think that in all likelihood Brandon would probably sign with a team that knows him, somebody that has somehow been affiliated with him either in college or the 49ers. That’s just my guess because there’s a lot of that in the NFL.”

The comment points towards franchises with existing connections to Aiyuk, either from his college career at Arizona State or his time in San Francisco. However, Rosenhaus did not confirm that any particular team had made an approach.

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The agent also addressed the financial dispute between Aiyuk and the 49ers, making it clear that resolving the money owed to the franchise would be a separate responsibility.

“As far as the money that’s allegedly owed, that $13 million, whatever it is, he hasn’t paid anything yet. That’s something that we’ll work out separately and distinct from the issue of him playing.”

Rosenhaus added that he hopes to reach a fair agreement that would benefit his client.

The league has informed Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association that the receiver owes San Francisco approximately $13 million in bonuses. The 49ers have also voided $27 million in guaranteed money for 2026 after Aiyuk failed to participate in required meetings and team activities during his rehabilitation.

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Rosenhaus’ comments about potentially finding another team for Aiyuk come against the backdrop of Shanahan’s increasingly firm stance.

Following the receiver’s reinstatement, the 49ers head coach dismissed the development’s significance to the team.

“It means absolutely nothing to our team. I think we got a two-week roster exemption and that’s all administrative stuff to me.”

Aiyuk has not played since suffering torn ACL and MCL injuries in his right knee against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 20, 2024. Before the injury, he was coming off the best season of his career, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 to earn second-team All-Pro honors.

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The 49ers now have until November 23 to decide what happens next. Rosenhaus, meanwhile, has made his position clear: he expects Aiyuk to play this season, and he is prepared to find him another opportunity if San Francisco decides to let him go.