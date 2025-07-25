Veteran Wants to Solve Kyle Shanahan’s Headache After 49ers WR Injured at Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers are going all-in on their young talent this season. Especially on defense, where fresh faces could dominate the starting lineup. After losing key veterans, the team used their first five draft picks to reload – a necessary attempt, but one that comes with serious questions. Rookies take time to develop, and there’s no telling how quickly (or if) these new pieces will click. While the defense works through growing pains, all eyes naturally turn to Kyle Shanahan‘s offense – the unit that’s carried this team for years. But something interesting is brewing behind the scenes. A solution might be emerging for one of the Niners’ unspoken challenges. And it’s coming from a familiar face who’s been paying very close attention.

That familiar face belongs to Gabe Davis. The 26-year-old free agent WR who just made his interest in the 49ers crystal clear during an appearance on Up & Adams. “I went on a visit there. It was awesome,” Davis gushed. “San Fran is definitely a spot that I’m looking at. Shanahan’s the man. He knows how to call an offense… They need a deep ball threat, all I’m saying. It’s easy math for me.”

“They got a lot of great weapons around there,” Davis added, clearly picturing himself alongside Aiyuk (“a stud… true number one”) and Kittle. This isn’t just a free agent looking for work – it’s a perfect schematic marriage waiting to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

A year ago, Jacksonville handed Gabe $39 million to be their downfield weapon, but a torn meniscus derailed everything. But here’s why this matters: Davis isn’t some washed-up project. He’s only 26, owns a 16.2 yards-per-catch career average, and that ‘deep game-ball threat‘ he mentioned? It’s not just talk. This is the same receiver who, as a Buffalo Bill in the 2021 playoffs, absolutely torched the Chiefs for 201 yards and 4 TDs in one of the most explosive postseason performances in recent memory.

Meanwhile, back at 49ers camp, an unexpected wrinkle emerged that might just make Davis’ pitch even more tempting…

Kyle Shanahan’s WR depth takes a hit

Just as Gabe Davis was making his case to join the 49ers, fate handed him an unexpected opportunity. During what should have been a routine training camp session, second-year receiver Jacob Cowing – a player Kyle Shanahan called “one of the best in OTAs in terms of most improved” – pulled up with a hamstring injury. “Unfortunately, I think he pulled his hamstring in routes on air today before we started,” Shanahan told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t just another camp injury. Cowing, a 2024 fourth-round pick, was primed for a breakout role with Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall sidelined to start camp. Now? His path to playing time just got murkier. Last season, he barely saw the field on offense – just 106 snaps total – but his electric offseason had coaches dreaming big. Hamstrings are tricky, and for a young player fighting for reps, even a minor setback could mean getting buried on the depth chart.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) celebrates after scoring a 57-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Suddenly, San Francisco’s receiver room looks thinner than expected. They’ve already brought in Equanimeous St. Brown for insurance, but with preseason games looming (starting August 9th against Denver), the clock is ticking. Enter Gabe Davis—a 26-year-old free agent who’s played in big games, knows how to stretch defenses, and is practically waving a ‘Hire Me’ sign at the 49ers’ front office.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, bigger names like Keenan Allen are available, but Davis offers something rare: youth with proven production. This isn’t just about filling a roster spot—it’s about adding a weapon who could actually move the needle. And if Cowing’s hamstring keeps him out longer than hoped? Well, sometimes the best solutions fall right into your lap. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers might not need to overthink this one.