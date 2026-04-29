“What Are You Doing?”: Brandon Aiyuk’s Personal Coach Rips WR as 49ers Struggle to Get a Hold of Him

The relationship between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers is getting bitter with each passing day. From lack of participation to ghosting the team, it has been nothing but a depressing saga for the 49ers. Initially, it was general manager John Lynch who called out the wide receiver. But now, his personal WR coach, T. J. Houshmandzadeh, is also talking about the unprofessional behavior that he is displaying.

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“I don’t know what he’s going through and I hope it’s nothing mental that’s affecting him…,” said T.J. Houshmandzadeh on the Speak Easy Talk Show, via Coach Yac on X. “If he was my son this is how I would talk to you, if he was my homeboy, this is how I would talk to you, if he was my nephew, this is how I would talk to you in person. What are you doing? You can’t do.”

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Houshmandzadeh has played in the NFL for 11 years. Then he became an analyst at FOX Sports. Now, he is a personal coach. It has been a long journey for him, but experiencing something similar to the Brandon Aiyuk saga is all new to him. Despite being his personal coach for more than two years, he claims he does not know what is going through the wide receiver’s mind.

He was also careful to put forward the idea of Aiyuk not being at his best mentally. It is pretty common to see players easily getting depressed or suffering from trauma while or after playing football. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ wide receiver A.J. Brown and Seattle Seahawks‘ quarterback Sam Darnold also underwent such a phase.

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However, the former Cincinnati Bengal also mentioned that if it isn’t the case of any mental issue, then Aiyuk needs to come forward. He questioned the 28-year-old about his motive and what he was doing by ghosting the 49ers and other franchises. Moreover, he is letting go of a massive amount of money, which also feels unreal.

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“You played your entire life football for free, for the love of the game,” said Houshmandzadeh. “Now you’re getting a king’s ransom, and you are willing to let this go down the drain.”

Aiyuk has always loved playing football. Watching him throw it all away is a surprise to Houshmandzadeh. Besides, he signed a $120 million contract extension in 2024. Out of the $120 million, $76 million was guaranteed. It is a huge contract, which will see him play for the Niners through 2027. But with his latest actions, he is just throwing it all away. Former linebacker Emmanuel Acho also doubled down on that.

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“It has to be because nobody in their right mind turns down 120 million dollars plus the $70 or so million guaranteed…,” said Emmanuel Acho. “Not to mention, he’s just done some erratic behavior. He was speeding 110 MPH past the stadium…”

Initially, he had rejected the offer when it was first offered in August 2024. Although the money was the same, it included a separate three-year proposal worth $87 million. But later that month, the 49ers offered him another contract, and he accepted. It came as a surprise to many people. He was even seen speeding past the 49ers stadium, which is something pretty erratic, considering he is a professional football player. While Aiyuk’s coach is calling him out, his ignorance seems to have reached new heights.

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The San Francisco 49ers and other franchises are finding it hard to contact Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk’s actions are slowly closing all the doors for him. For months, there has been no contact from his side, yet GM Lynch is trying his best to establish a connection. It is not just the Niners; other franchises will be facing a similar issue if they want to go for a trade.

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“They’ve had a hard time getting hold of him,” said Adam Schefter on The Pat McAfee Show. “Other teams, I think, have attempted to reach out. They’ve had a hard time getting hold of him.”

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk 11 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Levs Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

The problem started in November when the 49ers voided $27 million of guarantees from 2026 for lack of participation. Despite having a chance to file for a grievance, Aiyuk declined. From there, the relationship slowly got worse, and now, there’s no way to contact him. There’s an ongoing rumor of him going to the Washington Commanders, but with him ghosting everyone, it is difficult for the franchise to actually have a face-to-face conversation with him.

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With no way out, GM Lynch asked him to call them. They are available to him. According to the GM, he has been great for the franchise. With over 4,300 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 games, he has been one of the top wideouts in San Francisco. But with the current scenario, they are happy to trade him if it comes to that. They just want him to rekindle his focus, even if it means doing it with a different franchise.

Brandon Aiyuk can address his future. But there is not much time left, as the training camp will begin within a couple of months. It is up to him whether he wants to play or kill his career.