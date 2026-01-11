brand-logo
What Happened to George Kittle? 49ers TE Carted to Locker Room vs. Eagles

Aryan Mamtani

Jan 11, 2026 | 5:54 PM EST

The San Francisco 49ers somehow managed to make it to the playoffs despite their players getting banged up week after week. They took yet another blow in the Wild Card game vs the Philadelphia Eagles, as tight end George Kittle was carted off to the locker room.

Watching it upon replay, his calf appeared to pop. The reverberation was clearly visible, and it would not be surprising if it were an Achilles injury. This is really bad news for head coach Kyle Shanahan, who might’ve gotten accustomed to them by now.

This is a developing story…

