What Happened to Isaac Guerendo? All About 49ers RB’s Injury vs. Chargers

ByAryan Mamtani

Aug 23, 2025 | 9:49 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Keeping the depth chart afloat is turning into a full-time grind for the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey’s heavy usage and Patrick Taylor’s season-ending shoulder injury have spun the RB room into a revolving door. And when Isaac Guerendo came back from his shoulder injury, it looked like he’d be ready for a bigger role.

And today, in the 49ers’ final game against the Chargers in the preseason, was the perfect opportunity for him to prove he’s ready for increased snaps. But things never pan out that seamlessly, do they?

Yeah, in the first minute of the first quarter, he went down diving in for a fumbled catch, and you just knew something was wrong by the awkwardness of that dive. And yeah, we were right. He stood up, holding his shoulder, and walked away to the sidelines. That shoulder never recovered.

"Can the 49ers' RB room survive another injury blow, or is it time for drastic changes?"

