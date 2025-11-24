What is Curtis Robinson’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary with San Francisco 49ers and Career Earnings

After stepping in for Tatum Bethune last week, Robinson’s on-field role has drawn attention not just for his performance but also for his earnings. With five NFL seasons behind him, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker has built a career both on the field and financially. Here’s a closer look at Curtis Robinson’s net worth in 2025, his current salary with San Francisco, and his cumulative career earnings.

What is Curtis Robinson’s net worth?

The 27-year-old linebacker’s net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, according to reports, a total career earnings estimate puts him at $3,603,807 from his time in the league. Despite flying under the radar compared to star teammates, Robinson has steadily carved out a reliable role, proving his value on the field.

Curtis Robinson’s contract

Robinson is currently on a one-year deal with the 49ers. Valued at approximately $1,170,000, his contract mainly comprises a base salary. The LB’s straightforward contract is not uncommon among non-starting contributors on a team.

What is Curtis Robinson’s salary?

While most of the LB’s financial details are not on public record, his salary from his time in the league can be found. According to reports, Robinson’s earnings from the league, outside of endorsements or investments, if any, are as follows:

Team Year Salary Bonuses Denver Broncos 2021 $660,000 – San Francisco 49ers 2021-2022 $660,000 – San Francisco 49ers 2023 $940,000 – San Francisco 49ers 2024 $1,055,000 – San Francisco 49ers 2025 $1,100,000 –

Curtis Robinson’s career earnings

Robinson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in May 2021. After being released, he joined the San Francisco 49ers in December 2021 and later secured a one-year deal in March 2025.

While Robinson’s 2025 payout from the Niners is his largest thus far, his total career earnings come up to an estimated $3,603,807, according to Spotrac’s profile.

A Look at Curtis Robinson’s college and professional career

Robinson’s collegiate football career at Stanford lasted five seasons. Over the course of the 45 games he played in, the LB notched 144 tackles, three sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Despite going undrafted in 2021, Curtis Robinson began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. After the team waived him during their final roster cut, he was signed to their practice squad. Robinson made his NFL debut the same year in their week 4 faceoff against the Ravens. He was released from the squad on November 30.

After originally joining San Francisco’s practice squad in December 2021, Curtis Robinson worked his way up. He appeared in three games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. This year, he was waived and brought back again, and on September 13, 2025, the 49ers promoted him to their active roster.

Curtis Robinson as a philanthropist

During his time with the 49ers, Curtis Robinson has stepped up whenever the team needed him on the field. Off it, he has made an even bigger impact. The linebacker was the 49ers’ 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee after donating $5,000 to Bay Area educators and helping outfit teachers at nonprofit schools.

At Stanford, Robinson earned the Al Masters Award for leadership, academic achievement, and respect among teammates. From college to the NFL, Robinson has consistently prioritized community and education, setting a high standard both on and off the field. Platforming education,

Robinson is passionate about making quality education accessible to people of all socioeconomic backgrounds. Robinson’s extensive community service efforts prompted the 49ers to make him their nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Curtis Robinson’s journey underscores the value of persistence and versatility. From going undrafted to carving out a reliable NFL role, he has steadily built both his on-field reputation and career earnings. Off the field, his commitment to education and community service further cements his impact beyond football.