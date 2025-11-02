What Is Eddy Pineiro’s Net Worth in 2025? All About 49ers Kicker’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract, and More

After three successful years with the Carolina Panthers, Eddy Pineiro decided to join the San Francisco 49ers over the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal. The seven-year veteran has been one of the best kickers across the league and will be playing for his sixth team after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. With the Panthers, Pineiro became the NFL’s all-time field goal percentage leader for a time. But now, with the career conversion rate of 89.5%, he will be a crucial part of the 49ers this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Eddy Pineiro’s net worth?

The new San Francisco 49ers kicker, Eddy Pineiro, has grown into one of the best players in his position. But things weren’t always this great for the 30-year-old, as he didn’t even get drafted and was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent in 2018. Since then, the former Florida Gators’ kicker has carved out an incredible NFL career and amassed a net worth of $8.6 million, as per Sportrac. As this figure is based on his earnings through the NFL, it doesn’t include his earnings from endorsements, which could take this figure up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eddy Pineiro’s contract breakdown

As the San Francisco 49ers were looking for a new kicker after cutting Jake Moody, Eddy Pineiro emerged as the perfect option. But this 49ers deal came out of the blue for the 30-year-old as he had packed his bags for the Atlanta Falcons. In San Francisco, Eddy Pineiro signed a one-year contract worth $1,170,000. This includes an average annual salary of $1,170,000. So, for the 2025-26 season, Pineiro will earn a base salary of $1,170,000 while carrying a cap hit of $972,778, as per Sportrac.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Eddy Pineiro’s salary?

Placekicker Eddy Pineiro will be earning an annual salary of $1,170,000 as he signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers this season, as per Sportrac. Before a stint in the Golden State, Pineiro had played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.

AD

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Francisco 49ers 2025 $1,170,000 San Francisco 49ers 2026 UFA

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eddy Pineiro’s career earnings

Through his seven-year NFL career, 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro has earned a sum of $8,696,581 while playing for six teams, as per Sportrac. Pineiro signed a one-year contract worth $388,000 with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He was then traded to Chicago, where he signed a one-year deal for 2019 with a base salary of $495,000. He stayed in the Windy City for another year as he signed his second one-year deal with a base salary of $675,000.

After Chicago, he had two short-term stints with the Colts and Commanders, where he was waived from both teams in 2021. Later that year, Eddy Pineiro signed with the New York Jets, where he played for two years on two separate one-year contracts, earning $916,665. After this injury-riddled stint, the Carolina Panthers came calling and emerged as the perfect place for Pineiro. Here, the former Gators’ kicker signed his most lucrative deal worth $4,995,000 over three years.

A look at Eddy Pineiro’s college and professional career

Eddy Pineiro was born in Miami, Florida, on September 13, 1995, and grew up playing soccer like his father, Eddy Pineiro Sr. Pineiro excelled in the beautiful game as he was a four-time All-Dade County. He joined Miami Sunset Senior High School and, for the first time, took up football as a senior, handling extra points and kickoffs.

He continued with soccer after school, and he received a scholarship to play the sport at Florida Atlantic. But a poor academic record closed that door, and he then joined a small junior college, ASA College. In 2015, he entered an open kicking trial held by Alabama, where he was one of two athletes to receive a scholarship. But there was another twist as the University of Florida came calling, and Pineiro chose the college closer to home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

During his time at the University of Florida (2016–2017), Pineiro set a school record with an 88.4% career field goal percentage (38/43). Despite solid college stats, he went undrafted and signed with the Raiders as a free agent. But his first break came with the Bears, where he was 23 for 28 on field goals and 27 for 29 on extra points for 96 points in 16 games. After Chicago, his next major stint was with the Jets, where he was 8 for 8 on field goals and 9 for 10 on extra points for 33 points in 5 games.

After New York, Eddy Pineiro joined the Panthers and peaked by converting 94.3% of his kicks. Now with the San Francisco 49ers, Pineiro has started the 2025 season with perfect accuracy. The 30-year-old has hit all 17 of his field goal attempts, including a 59-yard bomb. These performances earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors.

Eddy Pineiro’s brand endorsements

Eddy Pineiro, through his seven years in the NFL, hasn’t bagged many major endorsement deals. Rather, the 49ers’ kicker has had short collaborations with a few brands. Pineiro has been part of a few events with the San Francisco-based whisky brand, Gold Bar Whisky. But Eddy Pineiro’s biggest brand deal was with Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo, which hosted the 49ers kicker for a weekend in 2021.

Eddy Pineiro’s house and cars

Though there isn’t much information about the houses and cars owned by Eddy Pineiro, there’s a heartwarming story involving his father. During an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, he revealed he purchased a home for his mother and father near his place in Miami. With his NFL earnings, Pineiro also ensured his parents never needed to work anymore after supporting him through his footballing journey.

With the San Francisco 49ers emerging as one of the top teams to make a deep run in the 2025 NFL season, Eddy Pineiro will play a crucial role in this journey. With his near-perfect 94.3% conversion, he could be a difference maker for the 49ers.