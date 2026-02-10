What Is Keion White’s Net Worth in 2026? All About NFL DL’s Contract, Salary, Career Earnings & More

Defensive lineman Keion White joined the San Francisco 49ers after the New England Patriots traded him in October last year. White moved to San Francisco and made an immediate impact. With injuries piling up on the Niners’ defensive front, White appeared in 14 games, tallying 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks, and provided much-needed depth to the unit. While White’s NFL journey continues to trend upward, his financial outlook reflects that momentum.

What is Keion White’s net worth?

According to SalarySport, Keion White’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $7,790,161, a figure largely tied to his rookie contract. The Patriots selected White with the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and later signed him to a four-year, $7.7 million deal. Interestingly, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer previously reported that former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick strongly considered drafting White much earlier, impressed by his long-term potential.

