Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Panthers vs 49ers? Life, Net Worth, & More About Annie Bosko

Levi’s Stadium will see the San Francisco 49ers go up against the Carolina Panthers for a thrilling game on November 24. Both teams will look to improve their standing in the NFC playoff picture, with the 49ers battling in the NFC West and the Panthers coming out of the NFC South. While the 49ers have struggled to keep their team fully healthy, the Panthers are doing better than expected this season.

San Francisco enters at 7–4 with Carolina at 6–5, turning this into a sneaky-important Monday Night Football matchup. But before the two teams go head-to-head, fans will get to listen to the soulful performance by Annie Bosko. She will sing the National Anthem at the 49ers vs Panthers game.

Who Is Annie Bosko? National Anthem Performer At 49ers vs Panthers.

Bosko found her love and passion for music at a very young age. She grew up in Thousand Oaks, California. As a teenager, she was already working in the business at just 14, Bosko sang on the soundtrack for The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, long before Nashville ever came calling. Later, she moved to Nashville, where she began working on recording demos, writing songs, and even did an opening performance for the big-name country artists.

In Music City, she cut jingles and demos, wrote songs that ended up being recorded by stars like Willie Nelson and Jessica Simpson, and hit the road opening for heavyweights such as Tim McGraw and other country headliners.

Cut to the present, she boasts experience of having performed at several events and released albums. Bosko is one of the renowned names in the music industry. Along the way, she turned her 2014 single “Crooked Halo” into a SiriusXM and CMT favorite, then made her Grand Ole Opry debut on September 30, 2023, the kind of stage that instantly signals Nashville’s stamp of approval.

What Is Annie Bosko’s Net Worth in 2025?

Bosko has reportedly achieved massive success with her albums. Her debut album, California Cowgirl, was just released back in October this year. However, her net worth has not been publicly disclosed. Some sources estimate it to be around $1.5 million. Apart from this, there is very little reliable information available about her net worth.

Annie Bosko’s Music Career, Awards, and Achievements

Bosko has worked behind the scenes for a very long time. The opportunity to start a new chapter in her career came in 2014 when she released her first solo project, Crooked Halo. The single dropped in November 2014 and turned into a breakthrough moment, earning spins on SiriusXM and CMT and putting her name in front of a national country audience for the first time. As per sources, she signed with Stone Country Records and released her debut single, “Neon Baby.” This became successful and even ranked on Billboard Country Airplay in 2024.

Beyond her solo work, Bosko has also moved into duet territory. Her collaboration “Better Than You” with Joe Nichols became one of the most-added songs at U.S. country radio and eventually pushed into the Top 50 on the Country Airplay chart in 2025.

She hasn’t performed at any sporting events yet, but she has several live shows scheduled through 2026. Her first performance at a sports event will be at the 49ers’ game. There are more artists who will perform at the event.

Who will perform at halftime?

L.A. based DJ Romeo will entertain the 49ers crowd with his music. Many 49ers fans are likely familiar with him, as he often shows up to watch the games. The DJ has also performed at several events for the 49ers.

Romeo has been part of the 49ers Amp Squad for around a decade, with the team listing him as a San Francisco native who’s DJ’d everything from the first-ever playoff game at Levi’s Stadium to the 49ers’ Super Bowl LIV pep rally, so he knows exactly how to read that crowd.

He’ll be performing during the pregame. The 49ers’ in-game entertainment will bring the K9ers Corgi Race back this year. This was massively loved in 2023. It’s a race for the corgis, even with an elimination round. That year, a corgi named Tony took home the championship. So, there will be another such exciting championship race this year.

At halftime, the spectacle will continue with ‘A Night of Queen,” which will feature Canadian singer Marc Martel. This show will be presented by Mountain Mike’s Pizza!

Coming back to the game, the 49ers will have their star QB, Brock Purdy, on the field to help the team against the Panthers. So there’s an equal chance for either team to turn the tables. But one thing is certain. The 49ers vs. Panthers game day will be packed with entertainment.