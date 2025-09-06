Will Christian McCaffrey Play vs. Seahawks? Insider Confirms 49ers RB’s Week 1 Injury Status

Could the ghost of 2024 be haunting the San Francisco 49ers? Not exactly, as Ian Rapoport has dropped a huge injury update on Christian McCaffrey. To say the least, it’s good news!

The 49ers are a few hours away from opening the season in a clash with the Seattle Seahawks. And they are most likely to have the star running back McCaffrey in the starting lineup. Although there isn’t an official word on his return, he has been seen practicing running rounds during the Friday practice session. “McCaffrey was running around on the side during practice Friday and was optimistic to reporters. Barring a setback, it’s likely he’ll go,” reported the NFL insider.

So, the hope to see the three-time All-Pro RB in Week 1 isn’t entirely lost. According to the last official update by the Niners, he was listed ‘Questionable’ with a calf injury, with limited participation in Thursday’s practice session. Although he was seen in his jersey and helmet on Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the star didn’t participate in the individual drills. All he was seen doing was stretching and warming up on the side in Mike Sola’s company. That’s why the status remains questionable.

Of course, S.F. won’t clear things until he receives a go-ahead medically. But the news around the league spells hope, calling for a celebration. “I’m told he’s not in a lot of pain and the 49ers aren’t overly concerned,” reported Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The Niners together skipped a beat when McCaffrey was listed on the injury report. Many felt the ghost of 2024 had returned, where the running back missed the first eight games due to Achilles tendinitis and then again, found himself back on the bench in Week 13, sustaining a PCL Sprain in his knee. All he played were four games in the entire season. The 49ers simply cannot afford it if they intend to regain their 2023 form. However, this Summer was different. “The difference this summer was obvious — he was on the field every day in camp, not just managing things from the side,” added Russini.

If, however, things didn’t work out, Shanahan is most likely to go ahead with the newly drafted RB Brian Robinson Jr. from the Commanders in August for Week 1. “Brian knows the game plan. You don’t have to know an entire offense,” said the head coach. While he admitted Robinson Jr. hasn’t practiced like McCaffrey with the first team (nor has he had enough time), he knows the game plan. That’s what matters in the end. Additionally, they also have Isaac Guerendo and rookie Jordan James in the running back room, so things appear stable.

Christian McCaffrey feels ‘great’

Coming off the Achilles’ injury and then the PCL sprain, things got pretty stressful for the former Offensive Player of the Year. That’s why his Summer recovery became a matter of concern for his fans. But neither he nor the Niners were much concerned about it. After Shanahan confirmed on Friday that McCaffrey didn’t practice on Friday, the RB addressed the media, assuring his injury is not serious. “I’m not supposed to go into anything that happened, but I felt like it was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice [Thursday],” he said.

His limited practice may have raised eyebrows, but in a broader sense, he felt it was the right decision to take things slow. Last season, he was in similar situations, so even if things appear slow, it is much better. “I went through a whole training camp. I feel great about where I’m at,” he added. Although he has taken the slow approach with his recovery, it doesn’t mean he’ll be ‘conservation’ on the field. “At the end of the day, if you can play, you play in the game,” he said.

It wasn’t just McCaffrey taking things slow. The Niners also didn’t go rigorous with him, giving him off every third practice day. Throughout the Summer, with offseason and training camp, McCaffrey showed promise. He even showed up for Monday and Wednesday’s practice sessions. Even on Thursday, when his name popped up on the official injury report, he was still seen in the locker room following the practice session. However, whether he’s recovered fully to start the season will only be found once the 49ers step on Lumen Stadium.

So, fingers crossed!