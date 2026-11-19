San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk recently turned 30 on November 18, and while recovering from meniscus surgery, he posted an honest reflection on social media. Kirk started his post by reflecting on turning 30 and thanking those around him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Turned 30 today. Can’t lie, it came at the perfect time. Grateful for my loved ones and everyone who reached out; it means more than you know,” Kirk wrote on Instagram. “This year has been the hardest of my career… no other way to put it. But football, just like life, can be unfair. I’ve never cheated the game. And always put in more work than what is required. That’s what hurts the most when these things happen. I know God’s not done with me yet, and I can’t wait to show the next version of myself. ‘Pray for the bear.’ “

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk made the post half a day before NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on November 19 that the WR had undergone meniscus surgery.

Kirk received support from several leaders in the 49ers locker room. All-Pro tight end George Kittle simply wrote: “Happy birthday man!!!” All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner wrote: “Happy Birthday young man🙏🏾🤞🏾”, as both Kirk and Warner were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, and the latter was born on November 19, 1996, just one day after Kirk.

ADVERTISEMENT

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall also congratulated Kirk, writing, “Happy bday family! Rejoice in the suffering for the name”. Pearsall has also been sidelined in 2026 with a torn PCL in his knee. The Arizona native has been on Injured Reserve for the season after undergoing surgery in August.

Other members of the 49ers also posted. WR Demarcus Robinson, who was activated off Injured Reserve on the same day Kirk returned to the list in November, wrote: “Family 🙏🏽”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozzy Kirk, Kirk’s wife, simply wrote: “I love you baby!!!!!!!” Kirk married Ozzy in 2024, and the couple had their daughter Londyn Rose in June 2025. Gino Littles, marketing executive for Klutch Sports Group, wrote: “Every setback always made you come back stronger…proud of the man you are and the one you’re becoming. This chapter is one for the books. Love you for life 🖤”.

A 2018 second-round pick, Kirk has compiled 432 catches for 5,415 yards and 30 touchdowns in 9 seasons at Arizona, Jacksonville, Houston, and San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk has dealt with multiple injuries in 2026. After signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in March, he was placed on Injured Reserve (designated to return) to begin the season. He missed the first six games of the season and only played in Week 7 on October 25. Kirk played 20 offensive snaps, but did not record any targets. However, he injured his knee in practice and was returned to Injured Reserve on November 7.

Kirk’s injury comes in an injury-filled year for 49ers wide receivers. In addition to Pearsall’s season-ending knee injury and Robinson’s stint on IR, Mike Evans has also missed time with broken ribs and Achilles tendinitis, and Deebo Samuel missed games with a hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Kirk was placed back on Injured Reserve on November 7, the 49ers front office made a move ahead of the trade deadline. Three days later, on November 10, the 49ers added veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2027 to add depth to the position.

Under NFL IR rules, Kirk cannot be activated until he has missed a minimum of four games. No exact date has been given for Kirk’s return from injury after meniscus surgery.