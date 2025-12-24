49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Issues Public Apology for Viral Speeding Video Amid Police Investigation

Essentials Inside The Story Brandon Aiyuk apologized after a video showed 104 mph near Levi’s Stadium.

Santa Clara police confirmed the video is under active review.

The incident comes during Aiyuk’s absence from the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers‘ wide receiver is known for his speed and agility on the field. However, this time, Brandon Aiyuk turned heads when he cruised past Levi’s Stadium in his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Furthermore, the 27-year-old casually flexed, burying his car’s speedometer, in a YouTube short that blasted across social feeds and straight into police inboxes.

The video showed Aiyuk going 104 mph in a 40 mph zone on Tasman Drive. Due to this, the Santa Clara PD started a review, while the wide receiver issued a public apology on his YouTube channel:

“Sorry yall, my car content won’t come with speeding anymore! Was Praying with my son tonight and wouldn’t want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies,” Aiyuk posted.

A department spokesperson gave an update, though it’s unclear when Aiyuk filmed the video or what consequences he faces:

The wide receiver signed a four-year deal worth $120 million last year. However, he has been absent from the squad since October 2024, after tearing his ACL and MCL. Furthermore, it looks like Aiyuk and the 49ers are not on excellent terms. The 49ers put him on the injured reserve list at the start of December.

Also, Brandon Aiyuk has been absent from meetings and other team activities while on the physically unable to perform list, according to The Athletic. Before his injury, Aiyuk recorded 25 receptions for 374 yards. The 49ers selected Aiyuk as a first-round pick, and he broke out in 2022. He finished with 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, what seemed like an integral part of Kyle Shanahan’s offense looks ready to move on, especially after the head coach made his decision. The team voided his guaranteed money for 2026 and could look to trade him. Furthermore, Shanahan’s statements about their relationship made it seem like it’s over between the 49ers and Aiyuk.

Kyle Shanahan on his relationship with Brandon Aiyuk

Two days before Aiyuk posted the speeding video, Kyle Shanahan was asked about the wide receiver’s position. However, the 46-year-old coach stated that he had not been in touch with the wide receiver:

However, it does not look like the 49ers missed Aiyuk on the field. With an 11-4 record, the 49ers have already secured a playoff berth in Week 16. Furthermore, Shanahan’s performances earned him praise from the Dallas Cowboys’ legend, Troy Aikman. The 49ers will be up against the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks in their final two games of the regular season.