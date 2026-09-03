“You’re Not Bigger Than the NFL”: Ex-49ers Star Delivers Blunt Advice to Brandon Aiyuk on Saving His Career

Brandon Aiyuk has spent the offseason venting on social media, calling out the 49ers and posting about his desire to join the Washington Commanders instead of filing for reinstatement. Now, a former San Francisco 49ers legend is stepping in with a reality check. And the message isn’t gentle.

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“49ers legend Vernon Davis told me Brandon Aiyuk has to stay off social media and be quiet if he wants to play somewhere this season,” Kyle Odegard posted on X, along with a strong message to Aiyuk from Davis.

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“He’s only hurting himself. Buddy, You’re Not Bigger Than the NFL,” Vernon Davis on Aiyuk.

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Aiyuk wants off the 49ers and onto another team, but there’s a catch. He has to file for reinstatement with the league and report back to San Francisco first. That would force the team to make a move, likely releasing him, which is exactly what he wants. Instead, he’s refused to file, and his career has remained in limbo ever since.

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Meanwhile, he hasn’t exactly stayed quiet. Aiyuk has frequently aimed at the 49ers on social media this offseason, posting a series of cryptic messages that have sparked plenty of discussion. It’s not helping his image, and it’s clearly not sitting well with people like Davis, who’s watched a talented player turn himself into a distraction.

He knows the cost of defiance. His advice comes from personal experience.

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“There was once upon a time when I was trying to hold out and demand more money. I realized quickly I wasn’t bigger than the NFL,” Davis said.

Back in 2010, Davis signed what was then the richest contract for a tight end in league history, a five-year, $37 million deal. By 2014, four years into that contract, he felt he’d outplayed the deal and decided to hold out.

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“In 2010 I signed a five-year, $37 million contract extension with $23 million guaranteed,” Davis wrote at the time. “It was the biggest contract for a tight end in league history. Four years later, and I’m playing at a higher level than I was then, which brings me to why I’m holding out. It’s all about getting paid what you deserve.”

In 2014, Davis skipped voluntary offseason sessions, held out of mandatory minicamp, and eventually reported to training camp in July. Reports at the time suggested a looming $30,000 daily fine played a role in that decision, per ESPN.

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Even with all that criticism, Davis isn’t writing Aiyuk off. Asked whether it’s too late for him to return to football in 2026, Davis pushed back on that idea.

“I don’t think it’s too late,” he said. “I think he can go into an organization, be effective, and be a good locker room guy. From what I hear about him, I don’t think he’s a bad person. I don’t think he’s a cancer in the locker room. I just think he’s making some noise, and he’s becoming part of the outside (distraction). He’s becoming the noise.”

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Aiyuk hasn’t played since 2024, when a torn ACL cut his season short after seven games. Right now, his future is anyone’s guess, and the longer he stays quiet on reinstatement but loud on social media, the more that uncertainty seems to grow.